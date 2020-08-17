2 Illinois men face gun, drug charges after being spotted in stolen car in Bettendorf

Two men, one from Monmouth, Ill., and the other from Roseville, Ill., face multiple gun- and drug-related charges after a Bettendorf police officer saw them in a stolen vehicle at a hotel.
Justin Joe Majors, 33, of Monmouth, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and second-degree theft; and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held Monday on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.
Zachary Dillon Register, 24, of Roseville, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree theft, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held Monday on $11,000 secured bond.
Here’s what happened, according to official documents:
They were arrested shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a Bettendorf police officer saw them in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road. He was with Register.
The vehicle had a temporary registration for a 2012 Ford Fusion, but its vehicle identification number matched a car reported as stolen.
The officer found Majors and Register walking south on Utica Ridge Road near the hotel.
After a search of the car, the officer found:
- A 9 mm Hi-Point handgun under the driver’s seat
- A 9 mm revolver in the center console of the car
- A digital scale, with methamphetamine residue on it, in the center console
During a search of Majors’ hotel room, the officer found:
- 6.84 grams of methamphetamine
- Two digital scales with methamphetamine residue on them
- Seven Lorazepam (a prescription drug often used to manage anxiety)
- 4.54 grams of marijuana
- Two bags of hypodermic needles and Naxolone (Naloxone injection is used to treat a narcotic overdose)
- A marijuana pipe
Register had about one gram of methamphetamine and a key fob for the car.
Majors has a prior felony conviction out of Illinois for possession of methamphetamine.
Register said he was borrowing the car from a friend and thought there was “something sketchy” about the car. The friend kept trying to sell the vehicle to Register.
A preliminary hearing is set for both at 2 p.m. Aug. 27.
