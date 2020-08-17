2 Illinois men face gun, drug charges after being spotted in stolen car in Bettendorf

Two men, one from Monmouth, Ill., and the other from Roseville, Ill., face multiple gun- and drug-related charges after a Bettendorf police officer saw them in a stolen vehicle at a hotel.

Justin Joe Majors, 33, of Monmouth, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and second-degree theft; and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held Monday on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Zachary Dillon Register, 24, of Roseville, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree theft, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held Monday on $11,000 secured bond.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

They were arrested shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a Bettendorf police officer saw them in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road. He was with Register.