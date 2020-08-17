You are the owner of this article.
2 Illinois men face gun, drug charges after being spotted in stolen car in Bettendorf
Two men, one from Monmouth, Ill., and the other from Roseville, Ill., face multiple gun- and drug-related charges after a Bettendorf police officer saw them in a stolen vehicle at a hotel.

Justin Joe Majors, 33, of Monmouth, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and second-degree theft; and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held Monday on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Zachary Dillon Register, 24, of Roseville, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree theft, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held Monday on $11,000 secured bond.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

They were arrested shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a Bettendorf police officer saw them in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road. He was with Register.

The vehicle had a temporary registration for a 2012 Ford Fusion, but its vehicle identification number matched a car reported as stolen.

The officer found Majors and Register walking south on Utica Ridge Road near the hotel.

After a search of the car, the officer found:

  • A 9 mm Hi-Point handgun under the driver’s seat
  • A 9 mm revolver in the center console of the car
  • A digital scale, with methamphetamine residue on it, in the center console

During a search of Majors’ hotel room, the officer found:

  • 6.84 grams of methamphetamine
  • Two digital scales with methamphetamine residue on them
  • Seven Lorazepam (a prescription drug often used to manage anxiety)
  • 4.54 grams of marijuana
  • Two bags of hypodermic needles and Naxolone (Naloxone injection is used to treat a narcotic overdose)
  • A marijuana pipe

Register had about one gram of methamphetamine and a key fob for the car.

Majors has a prior felony conviction out of Illinois for possession of methamphetamine.

Register said he was borrowing the car from a friend and thought there was “something sketchy” about the car. The friend kept trying to sell the vehicle to Register.

A preliminary hearing is set for both at 2 p.m. Aug. 27.

Justin Joe Majors

Justin Joe Majors

 CONTRIBUTED
Zachary Dillon Register

Zachary Dillon Register

 CONTRIBUTED
