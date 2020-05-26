2 medical marijuana companies eyeing Coralville dispensary opening

Hayworth said he is not aware where either company would locate a dispensary if approved for a license.

Nelson said he wouldn’t disclose a potential location. A representative from Iowa Cannabis. was not available Tuesday for comment.

But Nelson said his company’s preferred location is easily accessible and would be “a really ideal spot for us.”

Nelson said there are numerous reasons why Coralville has been on his company’s radar.

“It’s got a population we know is interested in medical cannabis,” he said.

He also noted Coralville’s close relationship with the medical field and said a dispensary there would offer opportunities to University of Iowa researchers and others.

MedPharm Iowa manufactures medical marijuana tinctures, creams and capsules as well as vaporization devices, Nelson said. The products are available in each of Iowa’s remaining three dispensaries — Windsor Heights, Waterloo and Sioux City — as required by Iowa law.

The state currently is trying to fill two licenses created by the closure of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs earlier this year.