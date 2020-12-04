2 more Black people from Quad-City history you should know

As follow-up to our special report Black in the Quad-Cities, here are stories of two Black men who lived in the area from before the Civil War until the late 1900s and a bit beyond.
Henry E. Burris (c. 1853-1916), letter carrier, Masonic leader, publisher
Burris was a Black mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Rock Island for 26 years. At a recognition ceremony, a supervisor estimated Burris had carried 13 million pieces of mail and walked 75,000 miles, or three times around the world, during his career.
Upon receiving gifts at his recognition ceremony, Burris said: "I have just tried in my part in life to fill into my little niche. I have endeavored always not to intrude and not go where I was not wanted. I have taken pride in my duties, and have striven to discharge them to the satisfaction of the postmaster and the public. ..."
"Despite the fact that he was of a different race, there was no distinction in the Rock Island post office," according to Burris' obituary in the Rock Island Daily Union newspaper of April 22, 1916.
"The boys there in all divisions regarded Henry Burris one of their number in spirit as well as in service and without exception they were fond of him and attached to him. Their devotion was shown in the fact that a delegation of postal employees sat up with his body Saturday night.
"Burris was not only an acknowledged leader among the colored people of the city, but was popular alike with all who knew him and in the highest sense was a credit to his race."
Burris also was a Masonic leader, and served as the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Masons of Illinois.
Through his efforts, a Prince Hall Masonic Home was established in south Rock Island in 1904, a place where aged members could be taken care of.
It is believed the original structure was a two-story house, replaced in 1928 by a larger red brick building with a fancy porch facing the Rock River that still exists today.
The hall was visited by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1965 when he was in the Quad-Cities to receive a humanitarian award in Davenport. The Quad-Cities was in the throes of the worst Mississippi River flood up until that time and, before the award presentation, King visited the shelter for flood victims that had been set up at the home.
Sometime in the 1960s-70s, about eight other apartment buildings were built around the 1928 hall, and the complex is now called Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St.
Members of the Rock Island Preservation Society are researching the possibility of nominating it for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
In addition to his service to the post office and the Masons, Burris operated a print shop at 11th Street and 7th Avenue and "at one time conducted a tri-city newspaper for the colored people," according to his obituary.
He also worked as a barber, operating shops in Rock Island and Milan and, at the time he joined the post office, he was employed by Richmond Terrell, a pioneer Rock Island colored barber, according to the newspaper.
Burris also was a musician, proficient with the mandolin, banjo, guitar and double bass. He was the head of a string orchestra and gave music lessons.
He was born in Batesville, Ark., in July 1853. He came to Rock Island with his mother, a former slave, in 1864 when he was 11.
He is buried in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.
Rev. R.A. Allen (1906-1986), fire & brimstone minister
Allen was pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Moline, for 48 years. For 20 of those years, he also worked as an elevator operator at the Rock Island Arsenal. He once described himself in a newspaper article as a "fire and brimstone" preacher.
He had worked his way through Western College Seminary in Kansas City by serving as a switchboard operator at night. He was ordained in 1929 at Western Seminary and served churches in Fayette, Mo., and Racine, Wis., before coming to Moline.
When the existing Tabernacle Baptist Church was dedicated in November 1967, a newspaper account reported that it "was built in a formerly all-white neighborhood that has integrated gently and without incidence or emotional brutality."
"And while church represents many things to many people it is a vitally important reminder that in this present day of racial strife and bitterness men of different races can live, work and worship side by side as brothers," the article stated.
During fundraising, "color played no part in community support of the activities. White residents and supporters turned out with their Negro friends to purchase items the church had for sale and to sit down together over the delicious dinners out of the old church kitchen.
"The women of the church were the backbone of the money raising activities and the building project. But then, the women of the church come by that naturally."
Allen was succeeded at Tabernacle Baptist by the Rev. Melvin L. Grimes in 1989.
