2 more Black people from Quad-City history you should know

As follow-up to our special report Black in the Quad-Cities, here are stories of two Black men who lived in the area from before the Civil War until the late 1900s and a bit beyond.

Henry E. Burris (c. 1853-1916), letter carrier, Masonic leader, publisher

Burris was a Black mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Rock Island for 26 years. At a recognition ceremony, a supervisor estimated Burris had carried 13 million pieces of mail and walked 75,000 miles, or three times around the world, during his career.

Upon receiving gifts at his recognition ceremony, Burris said: "I have just tried in my part in life to fill into my little niche. I have endeavored always not to intrude and not go where I was not wanted. I have taken pride in my duties, and have striven to discharge them to the satisfaction of the postmaster and the public. ..."

"Despite the fact that he was of a different race, there was no distinction in the Rock Island post office," according to Burris' obituary in the Rock Island Daily Union newspaper of April 22, 1916.