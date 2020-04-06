2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were seriously injured Sunday after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a stopped vehicle in west Davenport.

The crash occurred at 5:50 p.m.

Davenport Police/Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 6000 block of West Kimberly Road for a serious injury crash.

According to police:

A Chevy Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on Kimberly Road while a motorcycle was traveling westbound. The driver of the Trailblazer saw the motorcycle approaching at a possible high rate of speed and crossing the center line well before the crash. The driver of the Trailblazer pulled to the side of the roadway to avoid the motorcycle.

The motorcycle crossed the center line and struck the front left of the Trailblazer, which was stopped on the south shoulder at the time of the collision.

Upon contact, both the rider, an adult male, and passenger, an adult female, were ejected.

Both were transported by Medic to Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, with serious injuries.

The occupants of the Trailblazer were evaluated on scene by EMS and were not transported.

This incident remains under investigation.

Quad-City Times​

