2 teen girls reported missing in Clinton, Jones counties

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Jones County Sheriff's Office are looking for information regarding two missing children, according to a Facebook post from the Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse.

Elizabeth Rodgers is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a black and camouflage hoodie and tight blue or black jeans. She is a white female, about 5'5" tall and weighing 150 lbs. She has blond hair with red tint and blue eyes.

Rylea Ostrander is 13 years old and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue pants. She is a white female, about 5'5" tall and weighing 120 lbs., with short blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of either person contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at (563) 242-9211 opt. 0.

