2 traffic changes begin today in Davenport

Here's a heads up to those who use Davenport roads to get around town.

• Jersey Ridge Road will be closed between E. 29th and Garfield streets today and Thursday for water main installation. On Friday the area will return to one lane of travel in each direction as IowaAmerican Water Company continues its water main installation in the area.

• Watch for several traffic control changes on E. Kimberly Road beginning today. The current northbound lane reduction will extend south of the Duck Creek bridge to begin work on a new water main installation in the area.

Then, later this week or early next week, patching work will finish, and the lane reductions north of Duck Creek Bridge will be lifted, leaving a single northbound lane reduction just north and south of Duck Creek Bridge.

This lane reduction and associated water main work should be complete later this month. Stay alert as construction in this area transitions.

