2 vehicle crash injures 2 in Moline

A two-vehicle crash in Moline Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.
Support Local Journalism
Witnesses say a black Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on 16th Street when it failed to yield while turning left (east) onto Avenue of the Cities and collided with a white, Nissan passenger car that was traveling through the intersection northbound on 16th Street.
The two adults in the car — a 77-year-old male and a 79-year-old female — were transported to Unity Point West Hospital with unknown injuries.
The van's driver, and two children passengers, were treated at the scene by the Moline Fire Department.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.