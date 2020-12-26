2020 is almost over, and for many, it’s a year that can’t end soon enough.

The COVID-19 pandemic killed 325,000 Americans and nearly 400 people in the Quad-Cities, so far. Businesses shuttered, schools closed and people hunkered down. Extreme violence in the streets forced Davenport and Rock Island to issue curfews. A child at a sleepover disappeared, yet to be seen again. A superstorm wreaked havoc and cost millions in damages. A bitter election forced wider our political divides.

It was one thing after another.

Rather than relive the moments we’d all rather forget, this time in our annual look-back we asked a few of our reporters for their favorites, the stories they enjoyed or that left an impression. Here, an unconventional remembrance of 2020.

Lancers' perfect season

North Scott girls basketball dominated all season en route to its third state title in the last four years. The Lancers went 26-0 and had just four games decided by less than 10 points, winning their games by an average of 22 points.

It's rare to go into a state tournament expecting a team to win a state title, and the Lancers didn't falter, beating Lewis Central 49-35 to win the championship.

This is also one of the last sporting events held before the pandemic shut down high school sports in Iowa for three months.

— Bobby Metcalf

Biden caucuses in QC

It's not everyday you get to interview a former vice president and now, president-elect. Joe Biden gave us answers filled with policies, plans and anecdotes. Lots of anecdotes. He told stories about time in the Oval Office with President Obama, saying, "We used to argue like hell." And the quote I'll never forget, "I spent a lot of time with Putin. Putin knows that I know who he is and he knows who I am. I've had that very frank, personal discussion with him."

Biden was intelligent, charming, witty and genuine. When he spoke briefly about his late son Beau, his eyes filled with tears. It was an interview and story I'll never forget. I was literally watching history unfold as Biden came back to Davenport several times in his effort to become the Democratic nominee.

— Sarah Hayden

Don does the Bix

With the Quad-City Times Bix 7 being conducted on a virtual basis, I did my own Quick Bix and got a painful reminder of why I prefer to just write about the race.

— Don Doxsie

Sneak peek at new bridge

Let's begin with the easiest choice: The new westbound span of the Interstate 74 bridge.

After several years of writing about the project from every angle and in considerable detail, the "soft opening" that gave us access to the Iowa-bound span just before it opened to traffic was a real thrill.

— Barb Ickes

Rainbow house shines

This is my favorite feel-good story of the year and another example of how journalism can make a difference: Taylor Berg, a single mother of two, drew the ire of a neighbor — and the city of Moline — when she painted her wood-frame house every color of the rainbow. The city threatened to fine Berg up to $750 a day until it was repainted. Berg appealed for help on social media and set up an online petition that attracted nearly 18,000 signatures from across the world. The story I wrote was picked up by outlets across the country. Berg's house quickly became a tourist attraction and selfie hot spot. Moline officials reversed their decision and showed up at her doorstep to apologize in person. Now that's what I call finding gold at the end of the rainbow.

— Sarah Hayden

The bear

Swarms of rubberneckers — sometimes as many as 150 at a time — felt compelled to pester a migrating black bear through the rural Quad-Cities for a few weeks in June. At a time when the rest of us were hunkered down in our homes, this bear seemed to have all the freedom in the world. His presence, and the stir he caused, brought smiles when they were badly needed.

— Matt Christensen

A son loses his father

When the time came to speak with Cory Wachal about the death of his father, Don, I wanted to know about a son's earliest, most specific, memories of his dad.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, death has been generalized. We know victims as "a man in his 70s who died in his home," or "a woman in 60s who had been living in an long-term care facility."

The point of the Iowa Mourns series was to make specific that which we are generalizing. And it is a series about the things that bind us — love, loss and grief. Those things are specific to each person. Our stories should be, too.

— Tom Loewy

A new citizen

Less than 15 minutes after being at the federal building in downtown Des Moines taking the oath to become an American citizen, Muscatine's Togeh Deseh was on the mat wrestling in a state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

— Matt Coss

In their own words

Race, racism and police brutality took considerable and deserved focus in the media and elsewhere this year. As a result, we devoted our team to a series on all things race, endeavoring to study it from many angles.

One result was a collection of first-person accounts, asking people of color in the Quad-Cities to describe their life experiences. One such profilee was DeWitt Pollard, whom I met long before I wrote about "Dee" donating a kidney to a friend, which resulted in Iowa's first bi-racial organ transplant. I say I knew DeWitt, but I didn't know about his past and his experiences as a Black Quad-Citian.

Rather than asking all the questions, this assignment had me doing all the listening, and the perspective stays with me today.

— Barb Ickes

Staying connected

This story had its beginnings in a desire to find the ways people in the Quad-Cities were trying to help each other in an incredibly trying time. The pandemic was still very new to us, and we were just learning what living with it was going to mean for all of us. I remember thinking about all the fear that was out there, and wanting to find positives — things people were doing or could do to make themselves or others feel at least a little right when everything was so messy and wrong. And, it turns out, there was a lot to find and to share: Silvis firefighters surprise a birthday boy, Sherrard teachers create a video tribute for graduating seniors and paper hearts appear in windows everywhere.

— Anthony Watt

