2020 is almost over, and for many, it’s a year that can’t end soon enough.
The COVID-19 pandemic killed 325,000 Americans and nearly 400 people in the Quad-Cities, so far. Businesses shuttered, schools closed and people hunkered down. Extreme violence in the streets forced Davenport and Rock Island to issue curfews. A child at a sleepover disappeared, yet to be seen again. A superstorm wreaked havoc and cost millions in damages. A bitter election forced wider our political divides.
It was one thing after another.
Rather than relive the moments we’d all rather forget, this time in our annual look-back we asked a few of our reporters for their favorites, the stories they enjoyed or that left an impression. Here, an unconventional remembrance of 2020.
Members of the North Scott squad, including Grace Boffeli, left at trophy, Presley Case, right at trophy, Cortaja Seales and Aiden Bahls rush to collect their Class 4A state championship trophy in March.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Lancers' perfect season
North Scott girls basketball dominated all season en route to its
third state title in the last four years. The Lancers went 26-0 and had just four games decided by less than 10 points, winning their games by an average of 22 points.
It's rare to go into a state tournament expecting a team to win a state title, and the Lancers didn't falter, beating Lewis Central 49-35 to win the championship.
This is also one of the last sporting events held before the pandemic shut down high school sports in Iowa for three months.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with the Quad-City Times editorial board in Davenport on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,
Biden caucuses in QC
It's not everyday you get to
interview a former vice president and now, president-elect. Joe Biden gave us answers filled with policies, plans and anecdotes. Lots of anecdotes. He told stories about time in the Oval Office with President Obama, saying, "We used to argue like hell." And the quote I'll never forget, "I spent a lot of time with Putin. Putin knows that I know who he is and he knows who I am. I've had that very frank, personal discussion with him."
Biden was intelligent, charming, witty and genuine. When he spoke briefly about his late son Beau, his eyes filled with tears. It was an interview and story I'll never forget. I was literally watching history unfold as Biden came back to Davenport several times in his effort to become the Democratic nominee.
Times columnist Don Doxsie did his own virtual Quick Bix along a portion of the Duck Creek Parkway Trail in Davenport.
Don Doxsie
Don does the Bix
With the Quad-City Times Bix 7 being conducted on a virtual basis, I did my own Quick Bix and got
a painful reminder of why I prefer to just write about the race.
Members of the media got to see the views of the new half of the Interstate-74 bridge, Wednesday. More than three years after construction began, drivers will soon be able to use half of the new I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River. Friday morning, the westbound lanes will open, carrying traffic from Moline to Bettendorf.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Sneak peek at new bridge
Let's begin with the easiest choice: The new westbound span of the
Interstate 74 bridge.
After several years of writing about the project from every angle and in considerable detail, the "soft opening" that gave us access to the Iowa-bound span just before it opened to traffic was a real thrill.
Taylor Berg and her son, Mattix Berg, 10, in front of her rainbow colored home at 1625 9th Ave, Friday, in Moline. The city of Moline has rescinded its violation notice to Taylor Berg, owner of the rainbow house and they apologized to her. She will not have to repaint it.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rainbow house shines
This is my favorite feel-good story of the year and another example of how
journalism can make a difference: Taylor Berg, a single mother of two, drew the ire of a neighbor — and the city of Moline — when she painted her wood-frame house every color of the rainbow. The city threatened to fine Berg up to $750 a day until it was repainted. Berg appealed for help on social media and set up an online petition that attracted nearly 18,000 signatures from across the world. The story I wrote was picked up by outlets across the country. Berg's house quickly became a tourist attraction and selfie hot spot. Moline officials reversed their decision and showed up at her doorstep to apologize in person. Now that's what I call finding gold at the end of the rainbow.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The wandering Bear which captured the Quad-Cities attention in June crosses LeClaire Rd. in Eldridge while a host of curious bystanders look on.
Photo courtesy of Greg Boll
The bear
Swarms of rubberneckers — sometimes as many as 150 at a time — felt compelled to pester
a migrating black bear through the rural Quad-Cities for a few weeks in June. At a time when the rest of us were hunkered down in our homes, this bear seemed to have all the freedom in the world. His presence, and the stir he caused, brought smiles when they were badly needed.
Cory Wachal poses for a portrait with a photo of his daughter Nora and father at his home Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Bettendorf. Wachal’s father, Don, died earlier this year of complications related to COVID-19.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
A son loses his father
When the time came to speak with Cory Wachal about the
death of his father, Don, I wanted to know about a son's earliest, most specific, memories of his dad.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, death has been generalized. We know victims as "a man in his 70s who died in his home," or "a woman in 60s who had been living in an long-term care facility."
The point of the Iowa Mourns series was to make specific that which we are generalizing. And it is a series about the things that bind us
— love, loss and grief. Those things are specific to each person. Our stories should be, too.
Muscatine's Togeh Deseh wrestles against Norwalk's Maddux Borcherding-Johnson in the 285 weight class during the 2020 Iowa State Wrestling Championships Class 3A at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
A new citizen
Less than 15 minutes after being at the federal building in downtown Des Moines taking the oath to become an American citizen,
Muscatine's Togeh Deseh was on the mat wrestling in a state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
De Witt Pollard poses for a photo outside a home in Moline Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
In their own words
Race, racism and police brutality took considerable and deserved focus in the media and elsewhere this year. As a result, we devoted our team to a series on all things race, endeavoring to study it from many angles.
One result was a collection of first-person accounts, asking people of color in the Quad-Cities to
describe their life experiences. One such profilee was DeWitt Pollard, whom I met long before I wrote about "Dee" donating a kidney to a friend, which resulted in Iowa's first bi-racial organ transplant. I say I knew DeWitt, but I didn't know about his past and his experiences as a Black Quad-Citian.
Rather than asking all the questions, this assignment had me doing all the listening, and the perspective stays with me today.
Staying connected
This story had its beginnings in a desire to find the ways people in the Quad-Cities were trying to help each other in an incredibly trying time. The pandemic was still very new to us, and we were just learning what living with it was going to mean for all of us. I remember thinking about all the fear that was out there, and
wanting to find positives — things people were doing or could do to make themselves or others feel at least a little right when everything was so messy and wrong. And, it turns out, there was a lot to find and to share: Silvis firefighters surprise a birthday boy, Sherrard teachers create a video tribute for graduating seniors and paper hearts appear in windows everywhere.
Sen. Joni Ernst rides in on her motorcycle to the Scott County Republicans office at the Walnut Center during the Joni’s Ernst Ride Across Iowa, Sunday, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
David Tygart of Davenport stand with a blue stripe flag in front of the Davenport Police Department during the Line the Street in support of Law Enforcement Officers, at the Davenport Police Department, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Moline's Celia Cervantes in the 100-yard Butterfly at the Western Big 6 Conference girls swim meet, Saturday, at Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport North's quarterback Zane Beebe throws a pass over Davenport West's Nicholas Kroeger in the first half, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Brady street stadium in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Shane Mairet, Muscatine Community College's industrial hemp instructor, is teaching a two-semester hemp curriculum in the EICC system in Muscatine
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Carter Markham is hit by Assumption's john Argo in the first half of the Class 3A third-round football playoff game, Friday, at North Scott
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A tree branch rest on top of a pick up truck at West 17th and Washington street after high derecho winds did heavy damage to trees, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kelsey Peterson of Buffalo fills out her ballot at the Buffalo Activity Center on election day, Tuesday, in Buffalo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport North's Yovani Morales goes after a long reception near the end zone as the play is broken up by Davenport West's Richard Bailey during the first half Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Brady street stadium.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People stop and watch the progress on the new Interstate 74 bridge from the levee, Wednesday, in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Robb Ewoldt keeps records as he inspects the hogs inside one of the confinement barns, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Smoke fills the sky during a blaze at Del's Metal Company at 1605 1st street, Thursday, in Rock Island.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Crews from Advantage Tree Service remove a large tree from the roof of Amber Spurgetis home at 933 17th street in Rock Island after derecho high winds past through the Quad Cities.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport North's Cady Sheedy jumps over Davenport Central's Sam Flemming during the first half Friday, at Brady street stadium.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pleasant Valley's Livia Thomsen receives a serve during the first set of the Class 5A regional final volleyball game, Tuesday, at Pleasant Valley.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Carter Markham (7) and Assumption's John Argo go after a fumble along ith North Scott's Kade Tippet (51) and Darnell Butler during the first half of the Class 3A third-round football playoff game, Friday, at North Scott.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf High School senior Olivia Vincent waves to the teachers during a car parade in front of the high school to thank Principal Joy Kelly for fighting to keep their prom and graduation, Monday, April. 27, in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Fire fighters work the front of Superior label and rubber stamp at 2390 Cumberland Square Dr., Sunday, in Bettendorf
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Maquoketa's Tyson Manilhelm get a hold of Camanche's Tucker Dickherber pants as he goes for a big gain during the first half, Friday, in Camanche..
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Oliver Hughes misses a interception with Assumption's intended receiver Simon Weitz close behind during the first half of their Class 3A third-round football playoff game, Friday, at North Scott.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Genesis emergency room nurse Alli Edmunds receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Greg Shouse RN during the first vaccinations for Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients administered at Genesis Convenient Care, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Richard Carlton looks over the large tree that fell on his house at 1341 West 14th St. in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Fire fighters battle thick and darkening smoke from a fire at Superior label and rubber stamp at 2390 Cumberland Square Dr., Sunday, in Bettendorf
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Construction workers install the backer uprights for the directional signs being installed on the Iowa bound side of the new Interstate 74 bridge, Wednesday, in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Crews from Advantage Tree Service remove a large tree from the roof of Amber Spurgetis home at 933 17th street in Rock Island after derecho high winds past through the Quad Cities.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A decorated truck with Trump flags, banners and US flags travels along Brady street near Lombard St. in Davenport during the Rock Island County Republicans, Trump vehicle parade, Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kyle Doxstader of Davenport, fishes the back waters of Credit Island as sunlight bounces off the water, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Maquoketa's Max Keller tackles Camanche's Cade Everson during the first half, Friday, in Camanche.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Alex Perez celebrates on the sideline after North Scott sealed a win over Assumption in the Class 3A third-round football playoff game, Friday, at North Scott
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport Central's Nate Hummel is tackled by Davenport West's Hunter Jones in the first half of the Iowa Class 4A playoff, Friday, at Brady Street stadium.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Fire fighters battle thick and darkening smoke from a fire at Superior label and rubber stamp at 2390 Cumberland Square Dr., Sunday, in Bettendorf
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Regi Jones and Ryan Healey take a nasel swab collection from Joni Schneider from Long Grove as people driving up to the Test Iowa, COVID-19 testing program at NorthPark Mall. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
United Township's singles player Reese Williams returns a volley back to Moline's Monika Birski in the championship match at the Western Big 6 girls tennis tournament, Saturday, at Geneseo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sarah Benson of East Moline goes over some school lesson plans while enjoying the weather along the Ben Butterworth Parkway, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport North at Assumption volleyball, Tuesday, Oct. 6.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Traffic enters the on ramp to the new Interstate 74 bridge at River drive in Moline during opening day for the new I- 74 bridge Iowa bound side, Friday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport West Jordan White is ran out of bounds by Davenport North's Jacob Mehki during the first half at Brady street Stadium, Friday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Reese Valleroy 6 of Bettendorf has fun hanging upside down on the playground equipment at Crow Creek Park, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Fire fighters from various departments works to extinguish the two semi trucks that crashed and burned in the east bound lanes of Interstate 80, west of the I-80 Truck Stop, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Walcott. The crash and fire closed down Interstate 80 east bound for an extended period of time.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Assumption's Emma Schubert dives for the ball as Bri Gartner backs up the play during the first set against Davenport North, Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Assumption.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Wearing their face mask, Demonta Whitfield 13 swings the bat after Amir Jones 10 pitches the ball as they play baseball at Longview Park, Friday, May. 1, in Rock Island.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rocky Jones, Director of Finance at The TaxSlayer Center cleans the windows outside the TaxSlayer Center, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Moline. The TaxSlayer Center went into COVID with an $8 million reserve and it is spending $2 million of it, taking advantage of building closure to update everything, carpets, suites, and wallpaper.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf High School senior Carly Chelf smiles as she passes by the teachers and principal during a car parade to thank Principal Joy Kelly for fighting to keep their prom and graduation, Monday, April. 27, in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Davenport North's Cady Sheedy runs the ball as Davenport Central's Antwyon Lowery jumps over teammate Andrew Hutchcroft during the first half at Brady street stadium, Friday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Richard Hardy of Moline has a COVID-19 swab test done by phlebotomist Nika Miller in the parking lot of the Camden Centre at Camden Park, Saturday, in Milan. Hours are for the free testing is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Moline's Hailee Messerly in the 100-yard Butterfly at the Western Big 6 Conference girls swim meet, Saturday, at Moline High school pool.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A East Moline fire fighter checks over the inside of a house that was damaged by fire at 553 27th Street, Monday, Oct. 5, in East Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sally Munson of Cordova, shows a cell phone photo of her mother Eleanor Moody Pettit, 99, who died recently of Covid-19.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Steve Cady of Moline Greg chips his ball on to the 18th green at Emeis golf course as warm weather brought people outside to enjoy the day, Friday, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Wallace's Garden Center employee Alexis Carpenter pulls out a Christmas tree to be put on display, Friday, in Bettendorf. The demand for live Christmas trees this year is at an all-time high.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Empty locker rooms at the TaxSlayer Center after the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament cancels event at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, amid COVID-19 concerns.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A work platform is placed under the remaining gap of the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge, Thursday, April. 23.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
West's Jamal Winstton reaches in for the ball as Central's Emarion Ellis heads for the basket in the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Iowa Supreme Court Justice Tom Waterman, left , watches new Davenport Mayor, Mike Matson prepare to kiss his wife Trish Matson after the oath of office during swearing-in ceremony for the new Davenport City Council and mayor at City Hall Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY KRAMBECK /
A directional arrow at the Butterworth Condominiums touches the flood waters covering River drive, Tuesday, April. 7, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Taylor Smith in the uneven bars event at the Geneseo high school gymnastics meet, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Geneseo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Kate Schermerhorn blocks the shot of Davenport North's Mekiyah Harris in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo vs Rock Island girls basketball, Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020, at Rock Island.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Grace McKenzie works the ball as Davenport North's Bella Sims reaches in for the ball during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ayden Schadel 7 of Bettendorf is covered with a giant bubble by Kayleigh Rodgers 9 of Davenport during Bettendorf STEM Expo at Bettendorf Middle school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Bettendorf.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Progressive Action for the Common Good hosting demonstration "US out of Iraq! No war on Iran!" at the intersection of 4th Ave. and 24th St., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig and North Scott's Samantha Scott go after the loose ball during the first half at the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball, at Assumption high school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Mike Breece of Davenport walks his dog Rocco in Vander Veer Park in Davenport as snow moves through the Quad-Cities area Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Grace Boffeli takes a shot at the basket and is fouled by Geneseo to set up a free throw that marks a new school scoring record for North Scott girls basketball during the first half at the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball, at Assumption high school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson and Moline's Whitney Taylor go after the loses ball during the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Augustana College student Kylie Jozwik of Gurnee, Illinois loads her luggage in front of Westerlin residence hall, Friday, March. 13, as she heads out for spring break. Students spring break will be extended from one week, to two weeks.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island's Aime Iraniybutse wrestles Geneseo's Logan Tuggle in the 138-pound match at the 45th annual Geneseo wrestling tournament at Geneseo high school gym, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Geneseo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Geneseo's Abby Krebs in the vault event at the Geneseo high school gymnastics meet, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Geneseo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Carter Anderson in the 100 yard butterfly event at the Bettendorf hosting Pleasant Valley boys swimming meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson and Moline's Whitney Taylor go after the loses ball during the first half at Wharton Field House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moline.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg campaign rally at Lee Lohman Arena, at St. Ambrose University, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Maquoketa's Addie Bowman receives a serve as fellow teammate Madi Lemke and Camanche's Maci Sloane look on during the first game of the Class 3A regional volleyball, Monday, at Maquoketa.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A large tree and downed wires rest on a vehicle in the parking lot of Illini Tower in Silvis, after high winds and rain pass through the Quad-Cities area, Monday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Moline's Sarah Gustafson smacks a forehand during a tournament this past season. Gustafson teamed with Lauren Myers for a Class 2A sectional title in the fall.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Traffic enters into downtown Bettendorf as the new Interstate 74 bridge opens on the Iowa bound side, Friday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson (44) and Taurean Holtam along with Sterling's Donovan Jones go after a rebound in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Rock Island.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Shane Schmitt of Davenport fires his Glock 17, 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the indoor range at Davenport Guns in Davenport. Gun stores have seen some of the ammo shortages and increased gun buying as COVID-19 concerns spread.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sherrard's Taylor Barber is blocked by Assumption's Grace Jobgen in the first half at the IHMVCU Shootout girls basketball, at Assumption high school, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson goes up for a lay up with pressure from Galesburg's Audree Peck in the first half, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Rock Island.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
North Scott's Trent Allard, and Tyton Anderson along with Assumption's Sean Peeters battle for the rebound during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption.
GARY KRAMBECK /
Geneseo's Aubrey Brumbaugh competing in the vault event at the Geneseo high school gymnastics meet, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Geneseo.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rosalinda Lopez a registered nurse in the birth center at Genesis after getting one of the first COVID-19 vaccine at Genesis Medical Center, in Silvis, IL, Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd gathered at Modern Woodmen Park, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Davenport, Iowa.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Darlene Vazquez of Rock Island pauses for a portrait after picking up groceries from Aldi.
Some Quad-Citians are taking the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are wearing face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
The CDC says, “It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”
The images in Jess Gallagher's Mask Portrait series show the new normal for those who must be out in public but who are taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. See the "Week in Review: COVID-19 in the Q-C" starting on page A10.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
A television live streams the casket Joseph Bernard Burns during a drive-thru only visitation Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Patrick Hart, the chair person precinct at the 4H building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds helps voters register to vote, November 3, 2020 in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Friends and family go through a drive-thru reception held at Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline for Ben Rogers, the Boy Scout Troop leader who passed away from the coronavirus, April 9, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
A family hold their fists out of the car and chants in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Monica Avila 23, of Mendota gets a COVID-19 test in the TaxSlayer Center parking lot in Moline Wednesday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Residents of Friendship Manor and their health care workers stand outside an watch as One Human Family Forms Care-A-Van drive by as a thanks to the Diverse Health Care Workers in Rock Island, April 22, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. spoke to supporters at the River Center in Davenport, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
A man who declined to be named, adds up the numbers from the back-up tapes inside of the Rock Island County Republican Party building in Rock Island, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Bettendorf senior Brooklyn Arnold poses for a portrait in her prom dress in her backyard in Bettendorf on April 28.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana listens to supporter's questions in Muscatine at River's Edge Event Loft, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Maggie Kvamme, 2, of Davenport sits next to the stage as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport on Jan. 26, 2020
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Betsy Fair of Wilton claps for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana as he speaks to supporters in Muscatine at River's Edge Event Loft, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Miguel Rosas, owner and barber at The New Style Barbershop in Davenport shaved a portrait of George Floyd into the hair of Tim Fraser of Moline, June 6, 2020. Fraser wanted to inspire others and bring awareness to George Floyd losing his life.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
David Christner flexes his arms as he is met by applauding nurses, doctors and other employees from UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island, on his way out Wednesday after becoming the 100th patient who has recovered from COVID-19 from the hospital.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Election judge Al Kruse wears gloves to protect himself against coronavirus while passing out voting stickers to voters participating in the Illinois Primary at American Legion in Reynolds, Tuesday March 17, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Pleasant Valley celebrates in the locker room after winning against Davenport Central in the Class 4A substate semifinal at Davenport Central on Friday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
John Knaack celebrates his 95th birthday at New Perspective Senior Living with his family and friends through a vehicular parade led in his honor by the Silvis Fire Department, Saturday March 28, 2020. This was a way to Celebrate Knaak's birthday with social distancing.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
A lightning storm lights up the Quad Cities sky April 7, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Rock Island seniors make their way to the Southeast lawn of the high school before their virtual graduation procession on Friday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport on Jan. 26, 2020
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
The family of Joseph Burns stand by his casket while waiting to head to the front of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, Sunday, June 15, 2020. The family all wore face mask to protect themselves and those in the church against COVID-19.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Rock Island senior Alaya Edgerson claps as she hears her classmates names called during their virtual graduation procession on the southeast lawn of the high school, May 29, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Heaven Jones of Davenport poses for a portrait in her prom dress at Lincoln Park in Rock Island on May 3. Though high school proms were canceled or postponed until summer, some teens had already bought dresses.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Hundreds of people participate in a protest in honor of George Floyd at LeClaire Park in Davenport Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Maria Antu, mother of Roberto Antu, watches as American Legion Post 246 fold a flag for his wife outside of Rafferty Funeral Home in Rock Island, Thursday, May 15, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Father Antonio Dittmer distributes holy water near the burial sight of Roberto Antu where his limited family members gather at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Thursday May 21, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
A double exposure shows Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders answering a question from Brian Munos about veterans' issues during the People’s Caucus Presidential Forum in Davenport Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Samantha Coleman of Rock Island poses for a portrait in her prom dress at Lincoln Park in Rock Island, May 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Dwayne Hodges with EXPO and Quad Cities Interfaith speaks during the Black Lives Matter Protest at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, Iowa June 4, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Braxten Hawkins 10, of Moline floats in the water at Riverside lagoon in Moline, June 5, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
(Front) Iliawna Hook and Zoe Nevels (Back) both of Aledo go down 3rd Street during the Sherrard Community Black Lives Matter Rally at Sherrard Park, Thursday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Crystal Antu and her sister, Shantell Antu-Beechum, sit with flowers that will be laid with their late father's grave at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, May 21, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Oliver Johnson-Damyen, 2, holds a mega phone before walking with other protesters down 3rd St. in Sherrard during the Sherrard Community Black Lives Matter Rally at Sherrard Park, June 11, 2020. Johnson-Damyen is the son of Karli Johnson the organizer of the protest.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Tammy Reed dances to the sound of drums during the Drum Circle Vigil For George Floyd at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, June 13, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Andrew Gustafson, 8, of Cambridge sits beside his late grandfather, Joseph B. Burns's casket before a television live stream during a drive-thru only visitation for his service Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Charda Peniston-Buggs, 10, Siravia Lacy, 2 and Janelle Peniston-Buggs, 9 all hold hands while the sun sets over the Mississippi River at Sunset Marina in Rock Island, November 5, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens to speakers introducing him before speaking to a crowd gathered at Modern Woodmen Park, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Davenport, Iowa.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Marsha Marcellus of Rock Island, says her final goodbyes to her father, Harold J. Schaab, 93, of Rock Island, May 26, 2020. Schaab passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 and due to the COVID-19 his family was restricted to 10 family members attending his service at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Moline High School football players Donavyn Tousseau, JessieJames Clark, and Jayden Jackson pose for a portrait during football practice at Coolidge School, July 23, 2020 in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
A health care worker steps out of a patient room while treatment continues in the background.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson tries to get into the second level of Northwestern's defense during Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Lonna Davis a poll cleaner at the 4H building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds whips down booths between voters, November 3, 2020 in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Camanche junior linebacker Eric Kinkaid is this week's Iowa Pacesetter. He leads the Indians with 79 tackles and is coming off a game in which he had a team-high six tackles in Camanche's 35-29 playoff win over Tipton last Friday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Karen Baber is a nurse in the East Moline and Silvis School Districts that posed for a portrait inside her office at George O Barr Elementary School in Silvis, August 6, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Camanche players wait to take the court to play against Wilton at Camanche High School, Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Santa Claus adjust his face shield before meeting guest at a socially distant event at North Park Mall in Davenport, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd gathered at Modern Woodmen Park Jan. 5 in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
Family members carry the casket of Roberto Antu into St. Mary’s Church before a private Mass in Moline, Thursday, May 15, 2020. Only 10 family members were allowed to go inside of the church for the service while the rest of the family waited in the church parking lot.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Caring for critically ill people day after day, in increasing numbers, takes a toll. Since the pandemic began in March, UnityPoint Health Trinity has enlarged its Intensive Care Unit from 20 beds to 42, in three different units. An additional eight beds are available if needed. The second week in December, the ICU unit was running at about 70% capacity. Here Renee Feldpausch, an ICU charge nurse, takes a short break in her day that will run well beyond 12 hours.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
A construction worker peaks outside from the inside of one of the arches on the I-74 bridge, Wednesday November 11, 2020. More than three years after construction began, drivers will soon be able to use half of the new I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River. Friday morning, the west bound lanes will open, carrying traffic from Moline to Bettendorf.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Lily Goad, Caitlyn Goad, and Kourtney Goad, hold a sign to help Ann Harris, a soon to be retired school nurse, celebrate her retirement with a car parade at Cody Elementary in LeClaire Iowa, Monday, December 21, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Josh, of Sterling, and Shawn, of Erie, laugh and make smoking gestures after they made purchases at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in Milan. Today was the first day recreational cannabis sales in Illinois.
Meg McLaughlin
Jack Maiers, 4, of Bettendorf, meets former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at Ross' Restaurant Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/
Riverdale senior Sidney Garrett is this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter. After scoring 60 points in four games at Dixon's KSB Holiday Classic, Garrett went for 18 points in the Rams' 49-28 win over Richmond-Burton last Friday.
Meg McLaughlin
Geneseo sophomore Anthony Montez is this week’s Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter. The Maple Leafs went 4-0 last weekend at the Springfield Quadrangular. Montez is state-ranked in Illinois Class 2A with a record of 22-3.
Meg McLaughlin
Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera is this week’s Illinois Pacesetter. Rivera is coming off a 47-point performance in a game against Sterling last week.
Meg McLaughlin
Joyce Wright, 81, of Davenport, hugs Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer during a campaign rally at the RME Hall inside the Redstone Room Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Iowa’s Alex Marinelli shakes hands with Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Meg McLaughlin
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, right, attempts to convince undecided voters Toni Whitehouse and her daughters Maureen Kengott and Melissa Whitehouse-Holcomb to join Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s section during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Sofie Malin, 8, participates during YMCA’s Gymnastics & Cheer class at the TBK Bank Sports Complex Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
Josh Dobbles, center, poses for a photo with his parents Chris and Jenny inside his makeshift bedroom Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Cambridge. Josh was seriously injured in a 40-foot fall at his workplace, Alpha Feed Mill, this past year.
Meg McLaughlin
Dennis Verbeck, president of Henry County Farm Bureau, talks about his farming situation Thursday, March 5, 2020, near Annawan.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Dr. Louis Katz, infectious disease expert and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center chief medical officer, speaks during a press conference related to the COVID-19 virus Monday, March 9, 2020, at Rock Island County Health Department in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island senior Malachi Key is this week’s Illinois Pacesetter. Key had a career high 18 points and 8 rebounds in Rock Island's regional final win.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Teresa Willis and Kevin Perkins kiss during their wedding at the Irish Memorial Friday, March 13, 2020, in Davenport. Willis and Perkins scaled back their wedding, which was to take place after the Grand Parade XXXV, after concerns over COVID-19 virus cancelled the parade.
Meg McLaughlin
Ezra Dodd, 10, of Bettendorf, and Laila Moore, 10, of Moline, visit with Overlook Village Senior Living resident Lillian “Sunny” Tedell before they danced outside the residents’ windows Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
Sarah Jauron, NP, and Jazmyne McCombs, MA, greet each other by bumping elbows as they work at the Community Health Care Inc. mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep Friday, March 20, 2020 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Ryan Mandle talks on the phone with a business associate as his daughter, Annabelle, 5, makes faces in the mirror Thursday, March 19, 2020, at their home in Moline. People across the nation are learning how to cope with distractions that come from having to work from home.
Meg McLaughlin
Evalee Kershaw, 9, does her art homework on a New York Times article regarding COVID-19 at home Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Milan. Schools across the nation have been shut down after widespread concerns for the COVID-19 virus.
Meg McLaughlin
Caution tape is hung around a swing set along Ben Butterworth Parkway Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Cornell Veasey, of Davenport, wears gloves and a mask as he prays during a Palm Sunday celebration at the Pentecostal Church of God Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Davenport. Most worshipers stayed inside their cars to hear the service due to widespread concerns of COVID-19.
Meg McLaughlin
Kenya Jackson, of Davenport, holds a sign out to the cars that reads “Honk Amen” during a Palm Sunday celebration at the Pentecostal Church of God Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Davenport. Most worshipers stayed inside their cars to hear the service due to widespread concerns of COVID-19.
Meg McLaughlin
Rain Blair, of Davenport, holds out a palm wearing gloves during a Palm Sunday celebration at the Pentecostal Church of God Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Davenport. Most worshipers stayed inside their cars to hear the service due to widespread concerns of COVID-19.
Meg McLaughlin
Lighting is seen over downtown Rock Island Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Meg McLaughlin
Ryan Taylor, of Davenport, blows a kiss and shows off a message to his grandfather Bill Wadsworth from outside his window at Heartland Health Care Center Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island senior Katherine Shewell sits in a tree as she takes a closer look at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium lights that were turned on as part of the “Be The Light” campaign to honor the senior class of 2020 in all they are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Kourtnie McQueen and her daughter Quioni, 13, along with their dog Leila peek out the window outside their residence in Moline Sunday, April 19, 2020. Published in May.
Meg McLaughlin
Eleanor Roets, of Rock Island, sits in her wheelchair surrounded by balloons in honor of her 103rd birthday at Friendship Manor Friday, April 24, 2020, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Calvin Jaques, 8, of LeClaire, wears a face mask at The Freight House Farmers Market Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Brothers Josiah, 7 and Jakhi Bozeman, 9, show off their matching face masks outside their Davenport home Friday, May 1, 2020. While Iowa residents are mandated to wear masks, Illinois residents will be starting today. ”Starting on May 1, any individual over the age of 2 and able to medically tolerate a face covering or mask will be required to wear one when in a public place where they can't maintain a six-foot social distance," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said.
Meg McLaughlin
Alleman students Kevin Hughes and Ella Nolan sit on the roof of a car as they take a closer look to see the lights at the Alleman Athletic complex are turned on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Alleman student Geneva Blunt prays from inside a car during a prayer service for seniors Roberto Torres and Alicia Casas Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Alleman High School. Torres and Casas were injured in a car crash Friday in Moline, the school announced in a statement to parents and staff. Both Torres and Casas were airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and remain there.
Meg McLaughlin
Augustana mens’ basketball coach Grey Giovanine leaves the Carver Center after a press conference to announce his retirement after 21 years as the head coach Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Hannah Trudell, of Bettendorf, waits in line for concessions wearing a face mask at the Blue Grass Drive-In Theater Saturday, May 10, 2020, in Blue Grass.
Meg McLaughlin
Rory Miletich, 5, of Princeton, plays with the train set on the reopening of the Family Museum Friday, May 22, 2020, in Bettendorf. New guidelines have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety of Museum staff and guests.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Chris Wilson and Kirby Stockwell, wearing face masks, pose for a portrait during their wedding at Augustana College Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Rock Island. Stockwell, from the Class of 2017, and Wilson, from the Class of 2018, were married in true COVID style Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. They stayed outdoors while friends and family of the bride watched from their cars and Wilson’s family, in Europe, were able to watch via a Zoom call.
Meg McLaughlin
Family members of graduates take photos during a drive-in graduation ceremony at the school’s parking lot Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Edgington. WRMJ radio broadcasted the ceremony while graduated stayed in their vehicles. The graduates were able to pick up their diplomas at a pickup table from the superintendent.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Marisa Terry, holding her 3-month old daughter Lyla, and her mother-in-law Cindy Terry, of Cedar Rapids, comfort each other as they wave to the bus carrying their husband and son Keith Terry during a sendoff parade for Iowa National Guard Soldiers being deployed Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Tavionna Williams, 11, and Aarien Henderson, 6, hold a sign that reads “When do I go from cute to dangerous? #LittleBlackLivesMatter” during a protest in honor of George Floyd at VanderVeer Park Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Asjiona Vuong, of Davenport, chants during a protest in honor of George Floyd at the Scott County Courthouse Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Three children hold their fists out of the car in unity with the protestors honoring of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Raqual Freeman, of Davenport, chants during a protest in honor of George Floyd near the Scott County Courthouse Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Rio S. Suave lies on the ground and chants during the “Queens for a Cause Black Lives Matter Drag Show and peaceful protest” in front of the Scott County Courthouse Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Bystanders watch as officials work the scene of a house fire along 94th Avenue Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Port Byron. At least one person was reported to have died. No further details were available on scene.
Meg McLaughlin
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (6) makes a catch in the outfield against Muscatine during their game Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
People comfort Aishia Lankford, of Davenport, center, during a search effort to find her missing 10-year-old daughter Breasia Terrell at Fejervary Park Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Hunter Thompson, of Colona, winces as he receives a COVID-19 test in the parking lot of the QCCA Expo Center Friday, July 17, 2020, in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin
Bettendorf's Luke Bohonek (1) attempts to tag out Davenport West's Jackson Huffstutler (1) during the Class 4A substate opener at the Davenport West Complex Friday, July 17, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Will Omar, of East Moline, and Pachino Hill, of Davenport, fight during the Clash of Legends event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin
Newman Catholic's Owen Casey (4) is hugged after the Knights beat St. Albert during the Class 1A quarterfinals at Principal Park Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Des Moines.
Meg McLaughlin
Don Bosco's Mason Denton (5), Lewis Havel (18), and Don Bosco's Easton Larson (2) celebrate with the trophy after beating Newman during the Iowa Class 1A state baseball championship game at Principal Park Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Des Moines.
Meg McLaughlin
Richard DeBates, of Davenport, uses a chainsaw to cut the branches off a fallen tree in the yard of Lindsey Ekblad Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Rock Island. A Derecho storm went through the Quad Cities Monday with winds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour.
Meg McLaughlin
Clinton’s Amauri Samuels pours water on his head during practice at the high school Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Clinton.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) throws the ball against North Scott during their game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
City High’s Parker Max runs with a face mask during the Spartan Challenge cross country meet at Crow Creek Park Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a boat parade on the Mississippi River Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The parade started the entrance of the Captain Table Marquis Marina and traveled down to Lindsay Park Yacht Club. “This is a day for Trump supporters to have fun, fellowship, and enjoy the beauty of the Mississippi River”, according to the press release.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Lynn Brenders and Barbara Laugel, both of Peoria, look over the menu before a performance of “Savannah Sipping Society” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Rock Island. The Playhouse had previously been closed for 6 months prior to Wednesday night’s performance. Because of COVID-19 Phase 4 mandates in Illinois, only 50 people may attend each performance, and tables were spaced accordingly. For the safety of staff and guests, temperatures were taken and masks/facial coverings had to be worn to enter and exit the theater. Other changes included no intermission after The Bootleggers’ performance and an increase to ticket prices to cover increased costs of doing business.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Maquoketa senior quarterback Kannon Coakley is this week’s Iowa Pacesetter. Coakley rushed for 241 yards and touchdowns for the Cardinals in their 27-6 road win over state-ranked West Liberty.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Davenport North’s Danie Green, center, and other members of the squad kneel during the national anthem before the Wildcats’ game against Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Geneseo’s Paige Laingen holds up a sticky note that says “love you, love mom” during the Western Big 6 Conference girls golf meet at Saukie Golf Course Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Camanche's Michael Delzell (10) yells out to teammates during their game against Monticello at the high school Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Camanche.
United Township senior swimmers, wearing masks, are seen reflected from the pool before a swim meet against Rock Island at United Township High School Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in East Moline.
Central DeWitt linebacker and placekicker Landon Peterson poses for a photo showing off the scar on his chest at the High School Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in DeWitt. Peterson had open heart surgery last November.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) celebrates a point scored against Pleasant Valley during their match at Assumption High School Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Davenport.
Washington Junior High student Isaiss Duarte, 14, has his temperature taken on the first day of in person classes Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Rock Island. Students who returned on Monday have chosen to take part in Blended Learning Plan, a combination of in-person instruction and Remote Learning. RIMSD will be following all IDPH, ISBE, and local health department’s guidelines. Our buildings have been prepped for the influx of students with new signage, hand sanitizer stations, and symptoms screening areas. All of the buildings have been cleaned and sanitized and will continue to be cleaned every day. Classrooms have been arranged to keep students six feet apart. All staff and students will have to wear masks. Each morning students will be screened and have their temperature checked before they can go to their class.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Anthony Jenkins poses for a portrait inside his apartment Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Davenport.
Alaura Beck, 6, of Moline, chases after bubbles during “Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat” event at Stephens Park Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Moline.
Felipe Cantu, of Rock Island, shows off his sticker after he participated in early voting at the Rock Island County office building Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (8) bumps against Wilton during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Meg McLaughlin
Wilton's Ella Caffery (12) takes the state semi-finalist trophy back to her teammates after the Beavers were swept by Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Cedar Rapids.
Meg McLaughlin
Iowa City West's Damarion Williams (10) tackles Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (26) during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
Pleasant Valley's Matt Mickle (23) and teammates celebrate beating Iowa City West during the Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Pleasant Valley High School Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bettendorf.
Meg McLaughlin
Multiple units including Blackhawk Fire Department, Rock Island, Andalusia, Coyne Center, Coal Valley, Edgington, Orion, Moline, and Milan Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 636 W. 10 Avenue Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milan.
Meg McLaughlin
North Scott's Hunter Davenport (14) and Dylan Elam (81) celebrate beating Xavier in overtime during the Class 3A state football semifinal at the UNI-Dome Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Cedar Falls.
Meg McLaughlin
North Scott's Joey Petersen (52) climbs the balcony to hug his mom Andrea after the Lancers beat Xavier in overtime during the Class 3A state football semifinal at the UNI-Dome Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Cedar Falls.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (5) intercepts the pass intended for Pleasant Valley's Kellen Hornbuckle (85) during the Class 4A state football semifinal at the UNI-Dome Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cedar Falls.
Meg McLaughlin
Pleasant Valley's Luke Vanderhaar (55), Stiles Walker (46), and Matthew Meyer (24) react as Southeast Polk celebrates a touchdown during the Class 4A state football semifinal at the UNI-Dome Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cedar Falls.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
North Scott's Grant Moeller (21), center, and teammates celebrate after the Lancers beat Harlan to win the Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Cedar Falls.
Meg McLaughlin
North Scott players prepare to take the field before the Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Cedar Falls.
Meg McLaughlin
Iowa’s running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball against Wisconsin's linebacker Leo Chenal (45) during their game at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Heavy snowfall is seen during the Hawkeyes’ game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.