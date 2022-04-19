2022 RIVER ACTION EDDY AWARDS: ‘If you don’t show up, who’s going to?’ Princeton woman cited for river activity

The wind was blowing and temperatures were in the 30s, but there was Christina McDonough, down on the Mississippi Riverfront in Princeton, helping with last-minute details for the Princeton Dog Scamper, a fundraiser for riverfront trails.

And when everything was set to go, she became a participant, running the two-mile race with her son.

The April 8 event was one of many trail-oriented functions that McDonough, 33, has been involved in since October 2018. That’s when she joined a Princeton City Council committee that seeks to improve sidewalks and trails in the town of about 1,000 upriver from the Quad-Cities. The group’s aim is to improve health by encouraging walking and biking and safety by making sure trails are in good condition and – in time – to build a portion of the Mississippi River Trail, or MRT, through their town.

Efforts were slow-going until McDonough joined the group, Kim Hildebrand, current vice president for the group, said. But since then, the committee has reorganized as a nonprofit entity apart from the city council and in February succeeded in landing a $187,674 federal grant to help pay for preliminary engineering costs of a trail through town, including the purchase of rights-of-way.

For these and other efforts, McDonough will receive one of seven Eddy Awards being given this year by River Action Inc., a Davenport nonprofit that strives to foster the environmental, economic and cultural vitality of the Mississippi River and its riverfront in the Quad-City region.

The awards celebrate those who have gone against the current, as in an eddy, to accomplish outstanding work in the categories of art, design, education, stewardship, river activity, revitalization and, often, a special recognition award to people who have gone “above and beyond.” This year’s special recognition award is going to Robert Sinkler, former Rock Island District commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The presentations will be Friday, April 22, at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.

McDonough’s award is in the category of river activity, but her story and her work go beyond that. In addition to working with trails, she is a member of the Princeton City Council and a wife and mom who, in a eureka moment, decided some years back that she had to “walk the talk” of what she believes. She cites as inspiration her husband, Shaun, her sweetheart since their days at Davenport North High School, and her grandfather, the late Darrell Doss who was a fire chief for the Davenport Fire Department and a World War II Marine veteran of the Pacific Theater.

“If you don’t show up and do it, who’s going to do it?” McDonough said in a recent interview.

How it started

McDonough got involved in recreational trails through her work at the Scott County Health Department as a “community transformation consultant,” a job for which she was hired in 2013.

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in health promotion from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, her job is to help communities become more healthy in three target areas.

First is wellness in the workplace, which might mean working with a company to secure nutritious choices in vending machines or to make sure there is a good place for lactating moms to pump while at work; second is being supportive of community groups targeting wellness such as the Food Rescue Partnership that encourages restaurants and retailers to donate good food that might otherwise go to waste or the Quad-Cities Heart Safe Coalition that teaches “bystander CPR” to increase survival rates of heart attack victims and, third is to work with a given community or city, one-on-one, for a year to increase wellness.

In 2017, that city was Princeton where, coincidentally, McDonough and her family live, and she attended city council meetings to present and discuss ideas. The need for better and more trails and sidewalks emerged as a goal, and a year later McDonough joined the council’s trail committee as a volunteer.

“I was still very protective of my family time,” McDonough said, referring to Shaun and their boys, now 9 and 5. “I didn’t want to work outside of work. But then I had this ‘eureka moment.’ I thought, ‘I need to walk the talk.’ I think I can make a difference. I have skills in team building.”

She began attending city council meetings regularly to update members on sidewalks and trails work, but became frustrated and disappointed with what she saw among council members as lack of communication and working together for the betterment of the community. She also saw conflict, drama and a need for transparency and found herself disagreeing with some of the council’s spending priorities.

“People started telling me, ‘You should run for city council,’ “ she said. “I was just really afraid of getting too busy and taking away from the kids.”

She and Shaun talked with their parents to see if they would be available to watch the boys as different off-hours obligations came up, and with their support, as well as Shaun’s, McDonough began her city council campaign going door-to-door.

“I would take the boys with me,” she said. “I loved it. I’m a people person.” What she found is that most people just “wanted someone to talk to them and listen to their concerns.”

McDonough now is two years into her four-year term on the council, where she considers one of the biggest issues the future of the city’s water and sewer service, currently provided on the city level.

Trail work and other activity

And she’s still championing trails, serving as president of the Princeton nonprofit called Princeton Recreational Trails Inc.

As long-time proponent Hildebrand said, “I’ve been associated with trails for many, many years and initially we did not have a lot of success. I attribute that to a lack of vision, focus and good organization. Then Christina moved to town and joined our group and that made quite a difference. She’s very organized, very perceptive, very connected. I credit her with a lot of our recent success.”

Regarding the Mississippi River Trail, McDonough and others are hoping to begin with a portion along U.S. 67 -- south of the “Anderson 400,” a former farm poised for development as a green business park – looping down to River Drive on Princeton’s riverfront.

“That would have a huge impact on our community,” she said.

The eventual goal is to hook up with Clinton-Camanche on the north and LeClaire on the south. The Mississippi River Trail is a 3,000-mile route that follows the Mississippi from its headwaters in Minnesota to its mouth in Louisiana; most of the route currently is on roads shared with motor vehicles, but some of it is the kind of off-road, dedicated trail found in Davenport and Bettendorf and that Princeton is aiming for.

Money raised in events such as the Dog Scamper will help pay for Princeton’s share of the trail engineering not covered by the recent grant.

In addition to her work in Princeton, McDonough also is president of the Bi-State Regional Trails Committee, a group that “tries to bring all Quad-City communities to the table about the importance of sidewalks and trails.”

And then there’s her family – this time of year there is soccer and baseball twice a week for both boys, and she and Shaun enjoy taking their sons fishing, kayaking and camping.

“My husband and I don’t like to sit still,” she said.

As Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action said in a media release about McDonough, “She’s an impressive leader – soft-spoken yet charismatic, logical yet passionate, young yet wise.”

And very active.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.