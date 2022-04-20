2022 RIVER ACTION EDDY AWARDS: The other winners

Kraig McPeek and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, stewardship

As director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Illinois-Iowa field office-Rock Island District, McPeek oversaw the relocation of mussels from the Mississippi River that were in the way of construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge. The relocation was the largest in the nation’s history, with a total of 140,694 mussels representing 32 species collected, marked and relocated.

McPeek also oversees a staff of 14 that assists with pollinator gardens, bio-blitzes, research, landscape resiliency planning, conservation design, community awareness and school curriculum. The office has written action plans for saving the rusty patched bumble bee, done research on damaged mussel beds and made site visits for the Corps of Engineers for wetland mitigation banking.

McPeek also is creator of the podcast “Habitat University.”

The fish and wildlife service is getting a separate stewardship award for the mussel relocation.

Joe Moreno, special recognition

Moreno has directed what is now the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon for 24 years, working with five races in four cities crossing three bridges between two states and one island. With 6,000 participants from 40 states in the most recent running in 2021, the marathon unites the Quad-Cities and makes an economic impact. Moreno also directs four other races on the Mississippi River, all the while mentoring students from United Township High School, East Moline, his alma mater.

“Joe Moreno embodies so much of what makes the Quad-Cities the Quad-Cities,” River Action stated in a media release.

Chuck Wester, education

Wester has reached thousands and thousands of school children during his 50 years as an outdoor educator in the Quad-City region, his first 29 years with the Mississipppi Bend Area Education Agency that provides services to schools in six counties and his last 21 at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. His overarching goal was to connect kids with nature because only if they know about it will they care for and respect it.

When Wester retired this year from Black Hawk, he donated an extensive collection of taxidermy animals, plus skulls, furs and replicas of tracks, scat (droppings) and eggs.

Melisa Jacobsen, stewardship

In 2006, Jacobsen launched the “Lower Wapsi River Cleanup Project,” an effort to pick up trash along the Wapsipinicon River — everything from plastic and Styrofoam to tires and refrigerators. The cleanup has turned into an annual two-day event that includes the lower river as well as the sloughs near its mouth. The project involves 35-40 volunteers with help from numerous groups including Clinton County Conservation (which provides canoes), Clinton County Solid Waste, Pheasants Forever, Mital Recycle and AT Disposal, DeWitt.

“Her daughter says she wants to inherit it,” River Action states in its media release. "Melisa answers, ‘I hope she doesn’t have to.’ “

Heart of America-Mike and Kim Whalen, design

People find inspiration in different places. The Whalens found theirs during a noontime walk on Moline’s 5th Avenue when Mike spotted the art deco design of the 5th Ave Building and announced, “This must be saved.” His proclamation launched a five-year renovation of the 1929 building that has become the Axis Hotel in which all 17 rooms are different. Work included replacing all the windows; building custom-made elevators; and restoring historic features such as ceilings and light fixtures. “The power of good design is an agent of positive transformation, and we see that in the Axis Hotel,” River Action states.

Robert Sinkler, lifetime achievement

During his 30 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – three as commander of the Rock Island District in the Quad-Cities – Sinkler became a champion for working with nature to control floods and for environmental restoration. He wanted the Corps to be known for ecosystems as well as flood-fighting levees and navigational locks and dams.

In 2009 he left the Quad-Cities to head up construction and engineering for a new storm and flood protection system for the city of New Orleans, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Among other Army assignments, Sinkler served in the Pentagon as chief of army environmental programs where he developed and managed $1.5 billion in annual programs that enabled the Army to maintain compliance with environmental laws worldwide and execute environmental cleanup and remediation.

After retirement he joined the nonprofit Nature Conservancy, managing its sustainable rivers program to make water levels behind dams mimic the fluctuations of water.

For America’s Watershed Initiative, he worked on the first and second “report cards” on the Mississippi River’s health.

He also launched the “Revolutionizing Midwestern Ports Initiative,” with a goal of designating the Mississippi River between Dubuque and Keokuk as a Port Statistical Area, opening up the region to more federal funding and private investment.

He founded and serves as CEO of Riverside Global, a non-traditional water solutions company that provides sustainable improvements to infrastructure. He also is managing government programs for Allonia, Engineering with Nature.

“Work should not be managed by states, but by watershed,” Sinkler told River Action in an interview. “Reduce nutrients, improve water quality, and scale it up! If we managed water better, there would be no need for flood fighting.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.