23rd Street Bettendorf to be closed April 5-7

Part of 23rd Street in Bettendorf will be closed from Monday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 7, for the construction of new traffic signal foundations, a news release from the city of Bettendorf stated.
The road will be closed to thru traffic on both the north and south sides of Grant Street.
The closure is anticipated to last until April 7, but the schedule is weather dependent.
Traffic will be detoured via Central Avenue and 21st Street. Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times during the closure.
