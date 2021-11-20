24th Annual Lighting on the Commons helps to kickoff Quad-Cities holiday season

After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 24th Annual Lighting on the Commons at the John Deere Commons in Moline was the final event Saturday kicking off the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in the Quad-Cities.
The day began with the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport and the opening of the Kwik Star Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter.
Moline’s holiday celebration of the Lighting on the Commons began at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and included horse-drawn wagon rides sponsored by MidAmerican Energy, children’s activities, refreshments, live music and entertainment that included a visit from Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin. There also were performances from River Music Experience and the Spotlight Theatre.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made the scene to help Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati throw the switch that turned on the Christmas lights around the John Deere Commons and the TaxSlayer Center and was the signal for the fireworks display to begin.