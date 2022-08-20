26 years later: Trudy Appleby left a mystery and a legacy

Much is missing since Trudy Appleby disappeared.

She was an 11-year-old grounded to her home in Moline on Aug. 21, 1996. Trudy's father, Dennis Appleby, returned from work that evening and discovered she vanished. There was no note. Or phone call.

Trudy was never seen again by the people who loved her.

Today marks the 26th anniversary of Trudy's disappearance, and the investigation over that time has produced very few leads and offered no answers. After all that time, Trudy isn't the only person missing. Family members and loved ones have died. So, too, have witnesses and suspects.

Just one of the three persons of interest is still alive, and most of Trudy's family has passed away. Her father, an uncle and a handful of family members are left, haunted by the ghost of the girl who never came home.

Those left describe the nearly three-decades effort to keep Trudy's memory and the search for her remains alive as a sometimes-unbearable weight. But their grief is as complicated as it is raw. They say the little girl lost has molded who they are today — leaving behind a surprising and hopeful legacy.

'An immense weight'

Ray Eddleman, Trudy's uncle, was 22 and getting ready for work on the morning of Aug. 21, 1996, when the phone rang. Dennis was on the other end, asking if anyone of the Eddleman family had seen his daughter.

Ray said it was the moment that changed his life and the lives of everyone in Trudy's family.

Trudy's mother, Brenda Appleby, and grandmother, Willa Ann, were camping and Dennis Appleby called, hoping to learn Trudy was with them.

"I knew Trudy wasn't with them," Ray recalled. "But I drove out there just to check.

"She was gone. Trudy was just gone."

After years of searching and hoping and pleading for information, members of Trudy's family started dying. Her grandmother, Eulace Culp, was the first to pass away in 2011.

Three years later, Ray and the rest of Trudy's family were dealt a devastating blow.

"My sister, Brenda, was hit by a drunk driver while crossing a road," Ray explained. "It was senseless, and it was really hard because Brenda was my link in many ways to Trudy."

Ray said his sister "was far from perfect," but she was the one who called the investigators from the Moline Police Department almost every day. Brenda organized much of the awareness efforts.

"Brenda loved her daughter and she struggled when Trudy disappeared. She battled depression and anger and she did look for people to blame. What happened, not knowing where Trudy was, tore her heart out," Ray said. "The saddest thing was Brenda's faith really helped her. Before she died she was in a much better place, she was close to God again and that helped with the anger and depression and darkness."

Just one year after Brenda was killed, her mother died.

"(Willa Ann) begged and pleaded," Ray said. "She always believed someone would have to come forward -- that someone knew what happened and she could convince that person to tell what they knew."

The circle of of those who knew and loved Trudy was closing. Ray, his father, John, sister Anita, and Dennis Appleby were among those who knew Trudy best. That list was made shorter when John died in 2020.

"Trudy's great-grandmother, her mother, her grandparents, they all died not knowing. That's a kind of pain you can't even really describe. Knowing where Trudy is, putting her to rest, becomes the most important thing in your life," Ray explained.

Ray does not hold out hope that Trudy is still alive. But he hopes to find her -- to put her to rest in the family plot Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline and to end the legacy of not knowing.

"Pretty soon, there's just me and my sister, Anita. There's this immense weight -- the need to find Trudy, to bury her with her family, to know she is at peace. I've said this before, but you get to the point where you don't give a damn who did what or when. You just want to find her."

The picture darkens

According to the Moline Police Department, Jamison A. "Jamie" Fisher might be the last person alive with knowledge of what happed Aug. 21, 1996.

In 2020, the department issued a release identifying Fisher, Silvis, and David L. Whipple, Colona, as persons of interest.

Whipple died earlier this year.

In 2017, the Moline police publicly named William “Ed” Smith, who died in December 2014 at the age of 72, as a person of interest. They believe he was the last person to see Trudy the day she disappeared.

The announcement was made just a few days before the 21st anniversary of Trudy’s disappearance - and it fueled hope someone would step forward and provide a clearer picture of what happened to Trudy on Aug. 21, 1996.

A year before Smith was named, Moline police said they believed they knew who abducted the girl and urged that person’s family to come forward with information.

"We’re asking the community to help us by filling in the holes," Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said in a 2017 interview with the Quad-City Times. "We believe that they know something … maybe they saw something that they believe is insignificant but is very significant to the case. So, if we can give them an approximate time, place and persons, then maybe they can fill in the holes and blanks. We’re trying to leave no stone unturned."

Griffin said Smith was a family friend of the Applebys and he was questioned "right away" in 1996. He said Smith denied he saw the girl before she disappeared.

Ray said he is convinced Smith "had something to do with Trudy's disappearance" and Whipple "knew something."

"I don't know why nothing is said," Ray said. "How evil do you have to be to know and not say anything, to know a family is suffering, and just remain silent?"

Ray described Whipple's recent death as "taking the wind out of our sails." But like all things tied to the short life and long disappearance of Trudy, feelings about those who might have played a role in the case are complicated.

"It's a catch-22," Ray explained. "You almost hate whoever was involved in this, so it is easy to wish them dead.

"But we know what Whipple told the police about Smith and seeing them on Campbell's Island. Maybe Whipple was lying. But he's gone now and we will never know. So you're left wishing they were alive and would have talked more."

A legacy of care and love

Ray's daughter is called Madison Eddleman. She is 18 years old and remembers hearing about Trudy for as long as she's been alive. Like her father, she said she thinks of Trudy every day.

And every August is difficult.

"As the anniversary of her disappearance gets closer, I really feel like my dad has to keep waking up to this nightmare of not knowing where Trudy is," Madison said. "I've grown up watching my relatives having to relive this and go to the public and beg for the simplest thing - answers.

"I've seen this tear him down. He goes to this vigil every year and he has no answer year after year after year."

Madison said she has also witnessed the complexity of grief.

"I've seen all of this turn my dad into a person who drives hours to help others," Madison said. "My dad is the man who taught me the importance of love and caring for people and helping others whenever you can.

"I think because he's always had to search for Trudy, he discovered something about himself."

In 2010, Ray and Brenda got together with Dennis Harker and became involved with the Quad-Cities Missing Person Network. Ray became a volunteer with search and rescue crews six years later.

"I found myself volunteering a lot, for a lot of different things," Ray said. "That's because of Trudy."

Ray is active in searches for missing persons throughout the area. He said the drives back from searches are the hardest part of volunteering. The simple act of helping strangers, he said, helps with "the heartache and pain."

"It's because you know what people are going through," he explained. "When someone you love just disappears, there's a darkness. It's hard to describe, but it's there and I feel so much for people who have to go through that.

"Honestly, it's the worst feeling in the world. If I can help someone get through that, I'll do anything I can."

One lesson Trudy taught her loved ones is to see the good in people and in life. In one of her last photos before she went missing, she can be seen wearing a yin-yang necklace.

To Ray, it is symbolic of Trudy's ability to see the best in people. By finding light in the darkness that followed her disappearance, Ray keeps his niece's legacy alive.

"Not knowing where Trudy is put me in a pretty dark place for a long time," he said. "But I found a way to turn it around by helping others. I'd like to think, as hard as it is, Trudy being gone has molded me, taught me to care.

"And I'd like to think it molded Madison, too, and all my family. That's because of Trudy."