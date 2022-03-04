27th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show kicks off with premier night and granting of $51,000 in scholarships

The 27th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show kicked off Thursday with premier night and the awarding of 14 scholarships to area high school students.

The nine academic and five trade-school scholarships totaled $51,000.

The Quad-City Times gave $5,000 from the sales of the Auto Show Special Supplement to be deposited with the Quad City Community Foundation to the scholarship fund.

With this year’s recipients, the Auto Show has given more than $632,000 in scholarships to 192 area students over the past 27 years.

In addition to the Quad-City Times, this year’s sponsors of the premier event include All Y, Autotrader, CDK Global, Carfax, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, GTG Peterbilt, S&S Automotive and The Greater Quad City Auto Auction.

This year's show is being held that the Bend XPO in East Moline.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

College and university scholarships:

Anne Turpin, Geneseo High School, $5,000.

Raymond Wiese, Moline High School, $3,000

Deven Stief, North Scott High School, $4,000

Nicholas Koustas, Geneseo High School, $3,000

Ella Zillmer, Bettendorf High School, $4,000

Abbey Smith, Davenport West High School, $3,000

Ashley Smith, Davenport West High School, $3,000

Megan Lindsly, Central DeWitt High School, $4,000

Mercedes Hantz, Rock Island High School, $3,000

Automotive-technical-trade school scholarships:

Jason Blick, Geneseo High School, $3,000

Carson Miller, Galena High School, $4,000

Noah Van Damme, United Township High School, $3,000

Jade Bovee, United Township High School, $4,000

Dalton Koenig-Plath, Mercer County High School, $5,000

