 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

27th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show kicks off with premier night and granting of $51,000 in scholarships

  • 0
Auto Show Scholarship recipients

Premier Night kicked off the 27th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show being held this year at the Bend XPO in East Moline. Local high school students were awarded $51,000 in scholarships during the event. 

 Contributed photo

The 27th Annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show kicked off Thursday with premier night and the awarding of 14 scholarships to area high school students.

The nine academic and five trade-school scholarships totaled $51,000.

The Quad-City Times gave $5,000 from the sales of the Auto Show Special Supplement to be deposited with the Quad City Community Foundation to the scholarship fund. 

With this year’s recipients, the Auto Show has given more than $632,000 in scholarships to 192 area students over the past 27 years.

In addition to the Quad-City Times, this year’s sponsors of the premier event include All Y, Autotrader, CDK Global, Carfax, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, GTG Peterbilt, S&S Automotive and The Greater Quad City Auto Auction.

This year's show is being held that the Bend XPO in East Moline. 

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

People are also reading…

College and university scholarships:

Anne Turpin, Geneseo High School, $5,000.

Raymond Wiese, Moline High School, $3,000

Deven Stief, North Scott High School, $4,000

Nicholas Koustas, Geneseo High School, $3,000

Ella Zillmer, Bettendorf High School, $4,000

Abbey Smith, Davenport West High School, $3,000

Ashley Smith, Davenport West High School, $3,000

Megan Lindsly, Central DeWitt High School, $4,000

Mercedes Hantz, Rock Island High School, $3,000

Automotive-technical-trade school scholarships:

Jason Blick, Geneseo High School, $3,000

Carson Miller, Galena High School, $4,000

Noah Van Damme, United Township High School, $3,000

Jade Bovee, United Township High School, $4,000

Dalton Koenig-Plath, Mercer County High School, $5,000

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at th…

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News