27th Quad-City Regional Auto Show canceled by COVID-19 concerns

The Quad-City Regional Auto Show scheduled for February has been canceled because of continued concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is rescheduled to February 11-13, 2022.

The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration, with the health and safety of guests, exhibitors, staff, and the Quad-City community remaining the top priority, according to a news release from the Quad-City Regional Auto Show Board of Directors and Motor Trend Group, LLC.

There still will be scholarship awards this year despite no show. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 8.

At the 2020 Premier Event $40,000 was awarded to eight students.

A special presentation in 2020 of $10,000 was made by the Quad-City Times to be deposited to the scholarship fund from sales efforts to the Auto Show Special Supplement. Sponsors of the 2020 Premier Event included: Ally, CDK Global, Cox Automotive, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, S & S Automotive, The Greater Quad City Auto Auction and Quad-City Times.

Quad-City Times​

