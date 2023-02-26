More than 150 vehicles from 22 domestic and import manufacturers will be on display this weekend at the 29th Annual Quad City Regional Auto Show at Bend XPO in East Moline.

Showcased will be the best of the 2023 vehicles in a show that is a joint effort of manufacturers and auto dealers from eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Everyday experiences will include ride and drives, a Toyota NASCAR simulator, Subaru and Humane Society pet adoptions, cars on display by the Antique Automobile Club of America, and people can enter to win tickets and trips from iHeart Radio.

For the third year, the show on will feature an Interactive Education Expo on Friday where students can experience the automotive industry in a hands-on way. Students will be bused to the show for both the auto show and the educational opportunity.

Students will work directly with field experts to perform real-world automotive tasks and learn more about automotive technologies and career paths.

On Saturday there will be face painting, balloon artists and therapy dogs for the kids. People will also be able to meet “Radar,” the Quad-City Storm mascot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday is KISS FM Family Fun Day. There will be a petting zoo, airbrush tattoos, balloon artists, cookies and milk. There also will be a special appearance by Miss Illinois, Monica Nia’ Jones from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be guest appearances from noon to 4 p.m. of Dreams Come True Princess Parties that include Glass Slipper Princess, Ice Queen Princess and Beauty Princess.

Concert ticket giveaways and trips include a three-night stay in Chicago that includes passes to area attractions and museums; a four-pack of tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game with a $100 gas card; a four-pack of passes to Six Flags St. Louis with a $100 gas card; and, a pair of tickets to Cody Johnson at Vibrant Arena on June 15 with dinner for two. There also will be regional concert ticket giveaways.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for people ages 13 and older; $5 for people age 62 and older; and free for children 12 and younger.

Discount e-tickets can be purchased at QuadCityAutoShow.com.

Proceeds from the auto show benefit the Quad City Regional Auto Show Scholarship Fund. More than $632,000 has been given to students to college-bound and trade school students.

For the 17th year the Quad-City Times will contribute to the scholarship fund from its advertising sales of the special Auto Show tab.

Photos: Quad City Regional Auto Show It's all about what's under the hood 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-02.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-03.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-04.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-05.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-06.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-07.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-08.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-09.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-10.jpg 021019-mda-nws-autoshow-11.jpg