The second annual Black Authors Forum will take place Friday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. The event, which is part of the Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Local Black authors will discuss their books and answer questions. Books will be available for purchase.

There also will be a book fair during the MLK Family Fun Days/Polyrythms Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday on the grounds of the center, featuring the author's books.

The author's forum and fair hope to introduce the Quad-Cities community to local published authors as well as provide authors a platform to sell books, share their processes and inspire future authors.

These events will also continue to build on the festival's mission to provide cultural and learning activities that enhance the quality of life for the community.

For more information, contact Shellie Moore Guy at 309-738-3527 or shelliemooreguy@yahoo.com.

