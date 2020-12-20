3:25 p.m.: Fireplace burnout

3:25 p.m.

BETTENDORF – Asked how they're doing, all five people working at Fireplaces Plus give the same answer: “Tired.”

Selling and servicing fireplaces during the pandemic has been exhausting. Just as Americans have been buying up swimming pools, boats and bicycles as leisure replacements for vacations, fireplaces are in high demand.

“People are staying at home and remodeling, rather than traveling,” says Jerome Praught, sales manager. “We’re going non-stop until after Christmas.

“Fireplaces are where people gather. We started getting hammered in September, and we’re booked through January and into February.”

Everyone wears a mask, and the installers keep gloves in their vehicles, Praught said, in case customers want extra precautions.

“We have to come in when the store is closed to catch up on paperwork,” says co-owner Carol Beyhl. “It’s a wonderful problem to have.”

Her husband and co-owner, Keith Beyhl, says there’s a supply problem that is complicating an already challenging season.