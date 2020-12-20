 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3:25 p.m.: Fireplace burnout
topical

3:25 p.m.: Fireplace burnout

{{featured_button_text}}

3:25 p.m.

BETTENDORF – Asked how they're doing, all five people working at Fireplaces Plus give the same answer: “Tired.”

Selling and servicing fireplaces during the pandemic has been exhausting. Just as Americans have been buying up swimming pools, boats and bicycles as leisure replacements for vacations, fireplaces are in high demand.

“People are staying at home and remodeling, rather than traveling,” says Jerome Praught, sales manager. “We’re going non-stop until after Christmas.

“Fireplaces are where people gather. We started getting hammered in September, and we’re booked through January and into February.”

Everyone wears a mask, and the installers keep gloves in their vehicles, Praught said, in case customers want extra precautions.

“We have to come in when the store is closed to catch up on paperwork,” says co-owner Carol Beyhl. “It’s a wonderful problem to have.”

Her husband and co-owner, Keith Beyhl, says there’s a supply problem that is complicating an already challenging season.

“A lot of parts and pieces come from China, Europe, Canada,” he says. “We locked our borders, and they locked theirs.

“It’s the same with furniture, cars, appliances; shipping is the issue. We’re waiting for valves from Italy. Deliveries that took a week are now taking 40 to 60 working days.”

Just then, a customer wearing a mask and face shield walks through the front door, sees Praught behind the service desk and asks, “How you doing?”

Replies Praught: “I need a nap.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News