3,500 petunias and counting: Flora adds flair to John Deere Classic

Grace Kinnicutt
Some of the Quad-Cities' finest flowers will be on display throughout the TPC Deere Run golf course this week at the John Deere Classic.
Uncommon Ground of the Quad Cities has become pros at providing the extra wow-factor around the course, showcasing 3,500 pink wave petunias and 2,500 landscape plants for the week-long tournament.
Growing the flowers requires months of preparation. Uncommon Ground begins each December. About a month before the tournament, the company begins prepping in the nursery — that "looks like chaos" — leading up to the tournament.
"We're pulling plants and prunings and getting them ready because none of them are planted in the ground," said Mike Cavin, vice president of Uncommon Ground.
The flowers and plants are in pots and then planted "halfway" around the course and covered with mulch since it is all temporary. The flowers and plants can be seen around the chalets, food tents and some of the television broadcasting areas.
On-site preparation begins about a week before the Classic and then Uncommon Ground will send a smaller team of people who go out every morning during the tournament around 4 a.m. to water, prune, replace any flowers or plants and to make sure the mulch is still in place.
Uncommon Ground also provides other landscaping around the course at the different chalets, so it's not all just flowers and plants.
"We will put in boulders and create mounds so that it's not just a flat landscape," Cavin said.
Tournament Director Andrew Lehman said they are blessed to have Uncommon Grounds take on a big task, to give staff up throughout the tournament to help put together the landscaping and keep the flowers and plants looking fresh and healthy
“They do a wonderful job showcasing the John Deere brand behind their suite and making sure everything is beautiful,” Lehman said.
Once the tournament is over, Cavin said that any of the landscape plants will come back to the nursery so they can use them for other projects later in the year. The flowers will be donated to volunteers and places around the community.
Photos: Pro-am and Youth Day at the John Deere Classic
Kramer Hickock signs an autograph for Coral Cosme, 7, of Crown Pointe, Ind. as she stands next to her borther, Kai, 5, during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy lines up a putt on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic on Wednesday in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from Youth Day at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A group of golfers makes their way down the fairway on the ninth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from Youth Day at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Noah Eckert, right, poses for a photo with as his brother, Owen, waits at left, during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover, defending 2021 John Deer Classic winner, speaks during a press conference at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A golfer in Kramer Hickock's group putts on the 18th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson sings autographs as he walks around the course during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kramer Hickock, left, talks with a golfer in his group as they walk off the 18th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from Youth Day at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from Youth Day at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sahith Theegala tees off on the first hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ben Kohles practices on the putting green during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A golfer in Maverick McNealys' group chips onto the green on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Golfers and spectators walk past the clubhouse during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic on Wednesday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Leigh Allen, 9, holds up her brother, Charlie, 6, for photos during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Quinn Riley, speaking during a Wednesday press conference at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, is making his PGA Tour debut at this week's John Deere Classic.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Quinn Riley, speaking during a Wednesday press conference at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, is making his PGA Tour debut at this week's John Deere Classic.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover plays his shot on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson tees off on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Avery Green, 9, gets an autograph from Adam Hadwin during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tim Karle plays his shot on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joel Oltman tees off on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Luke Bluthe plays his shot on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a group tee off on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover follows through on his tee shot on the seventh hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover reacts as his group walks to the 6th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joel Oltman putts on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover, John Deere Classic defending champion, and John May, John Deere CEO, talk on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson watches his shot out of a bunker on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kids watch Wesley Bryan take a shot during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Golfers walk to the green on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson poses for a photo with Luke Blythe, Mike Calleja, Tim Karle and Bill Podrazik during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wesley Bryan signs autographs during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover waits to tee off on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kids listen to pros Wesley Bryan and Cameron Champ during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A golfer chips onto the green on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson talks with his caddie Paul Tesori as they walk to the green on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover lines up his ball before putting on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Golfers make their way down the fairway on the 11th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joel Oltman waits to tee off on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wesley Bryan talks to a group of kids during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tim Karle hits his ball out of a bunker on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cameron Champ signs autographs during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Golfers walk down the fairway on the 11th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson tees off on the 12th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A golf ball sails through a First Tee Quad Cities sheet of glass during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wesley Bryan and Cameron Champ lead a youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson tees off on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joel Oltman and John Deere CEO John May talk through Oltman's shot on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joel Oltman chips onto the green on the sixth hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Glover signs an autograph for Ryan Ackman, 9, of St. Charles, Ill., during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Andrew Lehman, John Deere Classic tournament director, speaks during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tim Karle putts on the 10th hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
John May, John Deere CEO, walks off the tee box on the seventh hole during during the pro-am at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cameron Champ hits the ball during during the youth day clinic at the John Deere Classic, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
