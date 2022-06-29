3,500 petunias and counting: Flora adds flair to John Deere Classic

Some of the Quad-Cities' finest flowers will be on display throughout the TPC Deere Run golf course this week at the John Deere Classic.

Uncommon Ground of the Quad Cities has become pros at providing the extra wow-factor around the course, showcasing 3,500 pink wave petunias and 2,500 landscape plants for the week-long tournament.

Growing the flowers requires months of preparation. Uncommon Ground begins each December. About a month before the tournament, the company begins prepping in the nursery — that "looks like chaos" — leading up to the tournament.

"We're pulling plants and prunings and getting them ready because none of them are planted in the ground," said Mike Cavin, vice president of Uncommon Ground.

The flowers and plants are in pots and then planted "halfway" around the course and covered with mulch since it is all temporary. The flowers and plants can be seen around the chalets, food tents and some of the television broadcasting areas.

On-site preparation begins about a week before the Classic and then Uncommon Ground will send a smaller team of people who go out every morning during the tournament around 4 a.m. to water, prune, replace any flowers or plants and to make sure the mulch is still in place.

Uncommon Ground also provides other landscaping around the course at the different chalets, so it's not all just flowers and plants.

"We will put in boulders and create mounds so that it's not just a flat landscape," Cavin said.

Tournament Director Andrew Lehman said they are blessed to have Uncommon Grounds take on a big task, to give staff up throughout the tournament to help put together the landscaping and keep the flowers and plants looking fresh and healthy

“They do a wonderful job showcasing the John Deere brand behind their suite and making sure everything is beautiful,” Lehman said.

Once the tournament is over, Cavin said that any of the landscape plants will come back to the nursery so they can use them for other projects later in the year. The flowers will be donated to volunteers and places around the community.

