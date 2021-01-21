3 families homeless after Moline fire

Three families are homeless after a Thursday morning fire in Moline.

Firefighters were called at 7:25 a.m., Thursday, to a structure fire at 1708 11th Ave.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from all sides of the 3-story, multi-family, residential structure.

Three families were alerted by smoke detectors and safely exited the building.

The first attacking engine company was able to make their way to the attic, locate, and extinguish the main body of fire in about 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for 90 minutes performing salvage and overhaul, and searching for fire extension.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damages with the structure deemed uninhabitable.

The involved families are being relocated by the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel, 2 chief officers and the fire marshal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and the American Red Cross.

