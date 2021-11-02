3 new members win seats on Davenport city council

Davenport residents will see three new faces on city council, according to unofficial election results.
After losing in 2019, Tim Kelly upset incumbent Matt Dohrmann for Davenport 5th Ward alderman in a close race.
Derek Cornette defeated Alexandra Dermody in the race for Davenport's 7th Ward to succeed Alderman Joseph Miller, who was appointed to succeed Patrick Peacock, who resigned in April. Miller did not seek election to the post.
Additionally, Robert A. Ortiz Jr. was elected to represent Davenport's 4th ward. Ortiz, who previously ran unsuccessful campaigns for an at-large seat on the council in 2009 and for the 4th Ward seat in 2013, was unopposed on the ballot after incumbent Ray Ambrose chose not to run for another term after holding the position since 1998.
Ortiz, who manages Hawkeye Tap Sports Bar & Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., and serves on the Davenport Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said he would focus on furthering the development of affordable housing options in Davenport; adding more police officers; and investing in parks, outdoor recreation and street improvements.
Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, defeated first-time candidate Ron Schwener to secure a fourth term.
5th Ward
Kelly, who lost by 47 votes in a crowded 2019 primary for the 5th Ward city council seat, captured 54% of the vote in Tuesday's election, besting Dohrmann by just shy of 100 votes.
The 5th Ward includes the Village of East Davenport and East Village neighborhood.
Kelly was one of six, including Dohrmann, who ran for the open seat in 2019.
Kelly, who works with adults with disabilities, advocated for better development of affordable housing; improved upkeep of streets and alleys; maintaining and finding better use for neglected buildings; and improved communication with the public about opportunities and resources available through the city.
Dohrmann, who walked away with 45% of the vote Tuesday, touted the strong fiscal policies that allowed the city of Davenport to hold the line on taxes, despite financial challenges caused by the pandemic, while also investing a record number of dollars in street improvements, sewer upgrades and neighborhood revitalization programs such as the Davenport DREAM Project.
7th Ward
Cornette, a first-time candidate and a retired health physicist who had worked at the Rock Island Arsenal, captured nearly 58% of the vote in Tuesday's election, according to unofficial results.
Dermody, a volunteer organizer with Quad Cities Interfaith and a part-time student at Scott Community College who ran in 2019 as a political newcomer and lost to Peacock, walked away with roughly 42% of votes cast.
The pair bested Rory Nimtz, a business analyst at John Deere, and William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer, in an October primary to compete for the open seat in Tuesday's election.
Cornette said he hoped to tighten the city of Davenport's purse strings and shift focus from riverfront development to public safety, including hiring more police officers.
Dermody pledged to push investment in more affordable housing and revitalization of Davenport's West End; expand community investment programs, such as the city's DREAM Project; expand and fortify the local economy; invest in restorative justice reform and public safety; and advancing civil rights and racial equity.
2nd Ward
Dickmann defeated Schwener to secure a fourth term, capturing more than 60% of vote casts in the race to Schwener's more than 39%.
She was first elected to the Davenport City Council in November 2015, after serving two years on the Davenport Community School Board.
Dickmann hopes to usher in and guide long-term investments sparked by an influx of federal dollars to help curb youth crime, reinvest in blighted neighborhoods, support small business development and create a sense of place.
Schwener, a building superintendent for commercial properties in Davenport, said he was motivated run out of a concern for public safety, feeling alderman have failed to provide the Davenport Police Department adequate tools and resources to address rising gun violence and juvenile crime.