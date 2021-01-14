3 rescued from morning house fire in Bettendorf

Bettendorf firefighters work the scene of a structure fire Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bettendorf. According to Bettendorf fire chief Steve Knorrek, at roughly 5:39 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire at 9 Riverview Lane. One subject, a male teenager, was outside the home and said that there were 3 family members still inside the home. Officials were able to get them out of the structure and they were then sent to a hospital for further treatment. The extent of the damage was not clear and no other details were available on scene.
Three people were rescued from a house fire early Thursday in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf firefighters were called at 5:39 a.m. to a report of a structure fire 9 Riverview Lane.
According to Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek a male teen was outside the home when firefighters arrived.
Three family members were still inside the home.
Firefighters were able to get the family out of the structure and they were then sent to a hospital for further treatment.
The extent of the damage was not clear and no other details were available on scene.
