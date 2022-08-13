300+ Afghans settle in Quad-Cities after the Taliban took over

Of the tens of thousands of Afghans who clawed their way out of their country amid the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover a year ago August, 307 of them, a little over half children, have landed in the Quad-Cities, mostly on the Illinois side.

They are being resettled here by World Relief Quad-Cities, a Moline-based affiliate of one of the nine nonprofit organizations nationwide that have cooperative agreements with the U.S. State Department to help immigrants rebuild their lives in their new country.

The challenges are many and formidable, Laura Fontaine, executive director of the Quad-Cities office located in Moline, said.

“It’s a lot more work than giving them a hug and finding an apartment.”

These are people who – because of ties with the United States government or the Afghan military or some other reason – abandoned their homes and their belongings under chaotic conditions and threat of being killed. Many have friends and relatives stuck in hiding in Afghanistan or neighboring countries where there are no jobs or food. And most carry the trauma of having lived their entire lives in a war zone.

“These are people who don’t hear sirens except during a bombing,” Fontaine said. “They haven’t had time to process.”

In addition, many have family members that “were separated on the tarmac,” she said. “They might have been in line with their family and someone shot a gun in the air and there was screaming, running. That’s how people got separated. All of our single men have wives and children in hiding. Thirty percent or more of our families have a child or spouse in Afghanistan.”

And right away, they need so many things: A place to stay, food and household items such as furniture, bedding, pots, pans, dishes, soap, towels, toilet plungers – everything that supports daily living. Most fled with what they were wearing and what they could carry.

With its own 35-member staff, hands-on help from 35 churches and some of 240 individual volunteers, World Relief found and furnished around 70 housing units for the 77 households that have arrived. Some who came alone are living with others.

But that isn’t necessarily the most difficult work.

Jobs, learning English are pressing needs

Finding a job. At present, federal and specially earmarked funding from the state of Illinois covers the first 90 days of rent and utilities, and families can qualify for another three months depending on circumstances, Fontaine explained. Families also are eligible for SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Our job is to empower our clients to get them to be self-sufficient,” she said. “We don’t want them to be on ‘the system.’ “

Pashto and Dari are the primary Afghan languages. Educational levels of those living in the Quad-Cities range from being pre-literate in their native language to a master’s degree. Occupations included working at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as guards, in the mail room or as interpreters and serving in the Afghan military. Some of the women did engineering, served as police officers or studied medicine and law.

But the clock keeps ticking.

So far, 63 adults, or 47%, are employed, Eva Schmitt, World Relief’s immigration legal services assistant, reports. Primary employers are Tyson Fresh Meats-Joslin; Export Packaging (XPAC), Milan, and Liberty Packaging, Rock Island, because their jobs don’t require special skills or ability to speak English. The main qualification for line work and general packaging is lots of physical stamina and willingness to work second and third shift.

Tyson production workers, for example, need to be able to stand for eight to 10 hours and lift up to 40 pounds. For a man in his mid-50s with health problems, that isn’t a likely option. Anxiety builds.

Learning English. Adults get enrolled in English as a Second Language classes at the East Moline Outreach Center of Black Hawk College, a program funded by a federal grant. Classes began meeting Aug. 10 and will run through the end of the year at two time periods: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday or 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Juggling work schedules and child care and finding transportation are challenges.

Figuring out transportation. Clients are taught how to use the MetroLink bus system operated by the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District and are set up with interpreters to obtain drivers licenses, so they can buy or borrow a car to find and get to work.

At first, getting licenses presented an obstacle because the Department of Motor Vehicles in Silvis said it could schedule only one appointment per week for applicants accompanied by an interpreter.

That’s because working with an interpreter takes longer; a DMV employee has to be present with the applicant during the entire time of the written test and if the applicant fails and immediately re-takes the test, the employee has to stay another block of time, Brenda Glahn, an attorney for the Illinois driver services department, explained. “It comes down to staffing,” she said.

But, ultimately Glahn and others, including the manager of the Silvis location, worked out a plan in which some DMV employees were dedicated to working only with Afghan applicants until the demand was met. And now when appointments are made, the office makes sure it has enough employees to handle the applicants, potentially pulling from other facilities, Glahn said.

Additionally, written exams in Pashto and Dari are expected to be available this fall, so an interpreter won’t be needed for that part, Glahn said.

“It was like moving a mountain, but when it moved, everything went well,” Fontaine said of the license holdup.

Medical exams. By law, every person must receive a health screening within the first 30 days, and children additionally need physicals to enroll in school. World Relief has been scheduling those appointments, mainly through Community Health Care locations, as people arrive.

Enrolling children in school. Children must be registered, equipped with supplies and taught how to get to school. Unless someone drives them, the latter means either walking or riding a MetroLink bus that provides school and peak hour service to education centers within the Moline-Coal Valley and Rock Island-Milan School Districts. A plus is that MetroLink recently announced that rides for K-12 students will be free for the upcoming school year.

Path to legal residency remains unresolved

Acquiring legal status. None of the above challenges is as formidable as the one that worries Fontaine the most: securing a legal status that will allow the Afghans a path to permanent legal residency and citizenship. Because of the chaos in Afghanistan, they were more or less scooped up and taken to military bases overseas where they were screened and vetted. They then were transported to one of eight military bases in the United States as “parolees,” but that is only a temporary standing.

Again, the clock is ticking. Parolee status allows them to stay and work through 2023. Fontaine and immigration advocates nationwide are pressing for federal legislation that would adjust Afghans’ legal status to a different classification allowing for that permanent legal residency and citizenship. So far, no free-standing bill to do this has been introduced, and Biden Administration attempts to include adjustment language in appropriations bills this spring failed before passage.

Many Afghans, then, live in legal limbo. Failing legislation, Fontaine and her staff have begun working on other ways to get Afghans legal status, but those routes are extremely difficult, can require thousands of dollars for legal assistance and can take literally years.

“How can I tell a family of 13 that, ‘Hey, you need to get an immigration attorney and that attorney is going to cost and you’re on food stamps with one person working,’” Fontaine said.

World Relief working double-time

When Fontaine was first asked by her home office in Baltimore how many Afghans she could handle, she agreed to 150 – for free. That is, the Moline office would pay resettlement expenses without federal or state aid, using its own money generated through fund-raising and material donations as a faith-based non-profit. In time, she agreed to 175 and in October 2021, the first single Afghan man arrived at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.

A few more people trickled in during November, “and then the week before Christmas, it was like the floodgates opened and we didn’t stop to take a breath until February,” Fontaine said. “We were working Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

While World Relief normally gets about two weeks’ notice of an arrival, families began landing every 24 or 48 hours. One was a family of 13.

And Afghans weren’t World Relief’s only clients. The office also was settling people from the African nations of Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan and the Asian country of Myanmar, formerly Burma.

The agency hired more staff, which had dwindled to fewer than 15 during the Trump Administration when the number of refugees and immigrants accepted into the country dropped so low that there was little work to do.

Before coming to Moline, the Afghans had at least two other stops. From Afghanistan they were taken to military bases overseas where they were screened and vetted by various agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security and Defense and the FBI, Fontaine said. “They were questioned, and questioned and questioned,” she said.

They then were flown to one of eight military bases in the United States.

In addition to those coming directly from the military bases, “we received so many transfers and walk-ins” from other places where initial housing was in sub-standard hotels or where they were “stuck forever,” Fontaine said.

Finding housing: Just the beginning

In the Quad-Cities, many Afghans initially were housed at the Hyatt in East Moline where World Relief used its nonprofit discount to pay for rooms. “They were wonderful,” Fontaine said of the Hyatt staff. “So accommodating. They (the Afghans) even got breakfast.”

To find housing quickly, World Relief called on its “old connections” and landlords in the area of Augustana College, Rock Island. “Then we’d get a property ready in a week,” Fontaine said, crossing her eyes.

Every unit had to be clean and furnished with a certain number of items. “One fork, one spoon, one knife. One can opener, one stock pot,” Fontaine said. “It’s down to the nitty gritty.” Most of these are donations; the organization even accepts gently-used mattresses if they pass the “blue light” bug test.

Obstacles arose. Some properties owned by out-of-area companies said they wouldn’t rent to the Afghans because they couldn’t pass a credit check. “They come from a war zone!” Fontaine said. “We saw that as a sign of blatant racism.”

In another instance, an apartment Fontaine was told was move-in ready clearly was not.

“I walked in and there was a dead bird. There was a dead mouse. There was poop (human) all over the bathroom. I was gagging. We had signed a lease; we took the word of the landlord. We cleaned it up and put a family in there.”

Fontaine said she sensed the landlord thought the unit was good enough for a nonprofit organization.

For Afghans, getting out of their country was just the beginning.