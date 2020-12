Scott County had 36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That brings the total of cases in the county to 13,746, with 146 deaths.

Iowa reported 1,178 new cases, for a total of 274,015 cases, with 3,744 deaths.

Rock Island County did not report cases on Christmas Eve or Christmas.

In Illinois, there were 5,742 new cases, for a total of 930,849, with 15,799 deaths.