3rd sandhill crane sculpture lands at Vander Veer

A new sandhill crane sculpture has been installed at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park, and the public will have an opportunity to buy at auction or win in a raffle the sculpture it replaced.
The auction or raffle will be conducted by Friends of Vander Veer, a nonprofit support group, but details won't be available until next week, Natasha Sottos, executive director of Friends, said Friday.
The new sculpture is the third crane sculpture to stand at the northeast corner of the park. It was carved out of a huge white oak tree by retired Davenport educator Thom Gleich, 71, at his rural Scott County workshop and was a total donation to the park. He also created the first two.
The latest rendition is called Majestic Hope III, a 13-foot tall bird, its head stretching to the sky, its feet hidden in rushes and cattails.
It replaces Majestic Hope II, a sculpture that was dedicated in the fall of 2006 to take the place of the first Majestic Hope that Gleich carved during the summer of 1997, working in place and attracting the attention of thousands of passers-by on Brady Street.
That project — the first — started in the fall of 1996 when Gleich noticed a 120-foot sycamore tree marked with a big red 'X' for removal because it was dying. An amateur wood carver, Gleich wondered if there was anything he could make of it.
He took his idea of a carving to the city's forestry department whose director applied for, and received, a grant to buy Gleich a chainsaw, chaps and carving tools. The work started in early summer and when it was finished, the crane became an instant Quad-City landmark.
It also totally changed Gleich's life. In addition to the spiritual journey of creating art from a once-living element, the work launched a far-reaching carving career.
The second carving
But the first statue, Majestic Hope I, didn't last.
By 2004, it was literally rotting apart and Gleich carved a replacement dedicated two years later.
It has been a sturdy substitute, but the perfectionist in Gleich never really liked it.
"It wasn't as elegant as the original," he said. "It was more beefy, stockier."
He asked the city arborist to let him know if crews were ever taking down a big white oak tree that he might use as a third Majestic Hope, and three years ago, he got a call.
Even though Gleich had retired from teaching in 2009, he was busy with commissions and life in general and it wasn't until this past winter and the ensuing lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic that he began to make significant progress.
He's pleased with his third go.
He's had the piece treated with insecticide to kill any grubs that remained inside, preventing them from eating holes in the wood. And he treated it with Cabot brand Australian timber oil that penetrates the wood as a sealer.
He hopes his third work will last at least 10 to 15 years.
062420-qc-nws-carving-018
062420-qc-nws-carving-025
062420-qc-nws-carving-021
062420-qc-nws-carving-005
062420-qc-nws-carving-013
062420-qc-nws-carving-008
062420-qc-nws-carving-017
062420-qc-nws-carving-016
062420-qc-nws-carving-043
062420-qc-nws-carving-040
062420-qc-nws-carving-034
062420-qc-nws-carving-046
062420-qc-nws-carving-052
062420-qc-nws-carving-054
062420-qc-nws-carving-067
062420-qc-nws-carving-045
062420-qc-nws-carving-064
062420-qc-nws-carving-057
062420-qc-nws-carving-085
062420-qc-nws-carving-076
062420-qc-nws-carving-082
062420-qc-nws-carving-106
062420-qc-nws-carving-102
062420-qc-nws-carving-092
062420-qc-nws-carving-097
062420-qc-nws-carving-105
katie
thom
seurat
woman
maxwell
ginkgo
062420-qc-nws-carving-021
062420-qc-nws-carving-105
062420-qc-nws-carving-097
062420-qc-nws-carving-092
062420-qc-nws-carving-102
062420-qc-nws-carving-106
062420-qc-nws-carving-082
062420-qc-nws-carving-076
062420-qc-nws-carving-085
062420-qc-nws-carving-057
062420-qc-nws-carving-064
062420-qc-nws-carving-045
062420-qc-nws-carving-067
062420-qc-nws-carving-054
062420-qc-nws-carving-052
062420-qc-nws-carving-046
062420-qc-nws-carving-034
062420-qc-nws-carving-040
062420-qc-nws-carving-043
062420-qc-nws-carving-016
062420-qc-nws-carving-017
062420-qc-nws-carving-008
062420-qc-nws-carving-013
062420-qc-nws-carving-018
062420-qc-nws-carving-005
Out in the farm fields northwest of Davenport, retired educator Thom Gleich, 71, stands on s…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.