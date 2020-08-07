3rd sandhill crane sculpture lands at Vander Veer

That project — the first — started in the fall of 1996 when Gleich noticed a 120-foot sycamore tree marked with a big red 'X' for removal because it was dying. An amateur wood carver, Gleich wondered if there was anything he could make of it.

He took his idea of a carving to the city's forestry department whose director applied for, and received, a grant to buy Gleich a chainsaw, chaps and carving tools. The work started in early summer and when it was finished, the crane became an instant Quad-City landmark.

It also totally changed Gleich's life. In addition to the spiritual journey of creating art from a once-living element, the work launched a far-reaching carving career.

The second carving

But the first statue, Majestic Hope I, didn't last.

By 2004, it was literally rotting apart and Gleich carved a replacement dedicated two years later.

It has been a sturdy substitute, but the perfectionist in Gleich never really liked it.

"It wasn't as elegant as the original," he said. "It was more beefy, stockier."