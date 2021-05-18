4 people, 3 dogs escape Moline house fire

A Moline home was damaged by fire Monday night.

Moline firefighters were dispatched at 8:43 p.m. to a structure fire at 1433 11th St A., according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department.

First-arriving firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from a first-floor room of a two-story residential building with heavy smoke coming from the front door.

The four occupants along with three dogs were able to safely evacuate the home after being alerted by smoke detectors, firefighters said.

The main body of fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

Fire crews remained on scene for two hours extinguishing hidden pockets of fire and performing salvage.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Residents of the building were re-located through the assistance of the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel from 4 engine companies, 2 ambulances and an incident commander, along with off-duty responses from two chief officers and the fire marshal.