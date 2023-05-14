Hopefully within a month, and certainly after Mississippi floodwaters recede, work will continue on placing a 40-foot mural honoring America’s veterans, past and present, at Davenport’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Friends of Veterans Memorial Park raised the money for the mural, which has been three years in the making.

Davenport West High School art teacher David Schaeffer took on the task of the mural while West’s industrial technology teacher, Andrew Zinn, is designing and building the frame with his class.

Schaeffer said he has done murals before, but never one 40-feet. It seemed a bit daunting.

“But when they started talking like a local landmark, I thought that was pretty cool, like having my legacy piece,” Schaeffer said. “I was pretty excited.”

When he first met with Vietnam veterans Lyle Peterson and Bill Churchill, who is president of the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park Committee, it was in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went down to Veterans Memorial Park, and we sat on those benches,” Schaeffer said. “We sat apart, and we were masked up. Peterson had some paper copies of other murals to provide some ideas.

“My kids play travel baseball, and we got to see quite a few of the Veterans Memorials in the small towns throughout Iowa and Illinois,” he said. “We got to see what others had done. We wanted ours to be a little bigger, a little bit different.

Schaeffer said he provided them with a few different plans and worked with them on revisions.

“If you look at the first draft to like the eighth one, they look nothing at all alike,” he said.

The final draft was much more realistic, with the logos of the different branches of the services in deep detail.

“Blowing that up to 40 feet was pretty intimidating,” Schaeffer said.

Modern technology helped tremendously, he said. He was able to project his images onto their appropriate panels and paint from there. He didn’t have to sketch out the panels one-by-one and then paint. And without the ability to project the image, he said, “something would have been off when we put the 10 panels together.”

Schaeffer says he’s a night-time guy. When the kids were in bed, he was in his garage painting.

“I built a ginormous easel on wheels, so I could roll around and do two panels at the same time,” he said. “I was able to shift one panel over to the next one and that way, they lined up.”

He used oil paints, so he had to wear a respirator and no fan could be on. He had to keep the garage doors closed in the summertime to keep bugs out. In the winter, the garage at least was heated.

Churchill said he and Peterson talked to a lot of people before a budget was put together for the park.

It will have an amphitheater and a walking trail that will include 14 informational signs on the wars and the area’s veterans who served in the different branches.

While the mural contains the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, it does not contain the Space Force, which was created in 2019. The branch will be given credit in the educational signs along the walking trail.

Zinn said the project will have more than one install day.

“It’s huge, and there’s a lot of working parts in play, so there will be multiple phases to the entire project,” he said. “It is my hope my students will play a role in all of them."

Concrete is the first step, followed by electrical and framing, Zinn said. Once that is all done, base paint and then finally the mural and glass installation.

The key to the structure, Schaeffer said, is to have nothing that breaks up the mural. The structure is built in such a way that all of the mural can be seen cleanly.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, himself a retired Army Ranger, said he loves the collaboration between all the different people, making Veterans Memorial Park happen.

“There are so many folks from different walks of life — veterans, teachers, students, city staff — that have come together to help build this Veterans Memorial Park into something special for our city and community,” Matson said.

“The park will showcase a lot of educational things about the wars in which our veterans have fought,” he said. “The educational signs and the mural will take people through the history of our country."

This year’s flood threw just about everyone’s timing off, but once the flood work is done, it’s back to business.

“I’m excited to get it done and have this for our veteran community and their families and our community,” Matson said.

He sees the park as part of keeping history remembered.

“History is real, and education is important," Matson said. "It’s important we revere our veterans and continue to support our military families and military community and be aware of the sacrifices our military members make for our country.”

