40th Annual Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance, to be held Sunday via ZOOM

Paluch was born in May 1939, in Sosnowiec, Poland. Soon after the German invasion, Ida, her mother, her twin brother and her older sister were put into the Sosnowiec ghetto. When she was 3 years old, her mother committed suicide while her father was fighting as a Polish solider against the Germans. As were many Jewish children in Poland, Paluch was sheltered by a Catholic family. After the war, Paluch’s father found her, and she stayed with him until 1957 in Wroclaw, Poland, where she attended a Jewish school, Shalom Aleichem. In the spring of 1957, she immigrated with her father to Israel and went to a Kibbutz, where she worked and studied Hebrew. She was married in Israel, and her daughter Ester was born there. In 1963 she and her family moved to Chicago where she has volunteered at the Illinois Holocaust Museum for more than 25 years.