46 of Rock Island County's 59 new COVID-19 cases associated with East Moline Correctional Center

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 46 of which are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.
Of these new cases, 11 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The total number of cases is 2,463. The number of deaths from this virus stands at 68.
"The Illinois Department of Corrections remains deliberate and aggressive in its response to COVID-19,” said Lindsey Hess, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections. “East Moline Correctional Center is currently on medical quarantine status with restricted movement. The facility has activated its Incident Command Center and is using FEMA's National Incident Command System model to set and achieve aggressive objectives. IDOC's practices are modified based on new information and technology. We continue to review the latest scientific evidence and remain in close contact with correctional agencies across the nation to identify best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities."
EMCC and IDOC are working with the Rock Island County Health Department. “While inmates do not leave the facility, an outbreak at the prison affects the Quad Cities because staff members live in our community,” said Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We are working closely with prison leadership to do contact tracing on prison personnel to help keep COVID-19 from spreading further into the community and for staff not to bring it back into the prison.”
Fifty-three of the news cases are male, and 40 of those are between 20-49 years old.
Of the new cases the oldest is a woman in her 70s; the youngest is a boy younger than 13.
COVID-19 cases in Quad-Cities, state
|Place
|New
|Total
|Deaths
|RI Co.
|59
|2,463
|68
|Scott Co.
|20
|2,370
|23
|Illinois
|1,403
|249,580
|8,171
|Iowa
|740
|69,987
|1,165
