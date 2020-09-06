46 of Rock Island County's 59 new COVID-19 cases associated with East Moline Correctional Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 46 of which are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Of these new cases, 11 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The total number of cases is 2,463. The number of deaths from this virus stands at 68.

"The Illinois Department of Corrections remains deliberate and aggressive in its response to COVID-19,” said Lindsey Hess, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections. “East Moline Correctional Center is currently on medical quarantine status with restricted movement. The facility has activated its Incident Command Center and is using FEMA's National Incident Command System model to set and achieve aggressive objectives. IDOC's practices are modified based on new information and technology. We continue to review the latest scientific evidence and remain in close contact with correctional agencies across the nation to identify best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities."