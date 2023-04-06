This year’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race has been certified as a USA Track & Field 7-mile National Championship, the sixth time that has happened in the history of the race, Race Director Michelle Jeuhring said Wednesday during a news conference.

Talking to a crowd of about 80 people at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Jeuhring said the elite athletes running the Bix 7 course with area runners and walkers could be in the marathon or track & field Olympic trials or even competing at the Paris Olympics.

The last time the Bix was named a 7-mile national championship was in 2017 when Sam Chelanga of Manitou Springs, Colorado, won the men’s race in a time of 32:53, and Aliphine Tulliamuk of Santa Fe, New Mexico, won the women’s race in 36:30.

The other years were 2002, 2009, 2010 and 2014.

Jeuhring said there is a deadline for the personalized bibs for this year’s 49th running of the race.

“You can have eight-letter names above the number,” she said. “But you have until this Sunday at midnight due to print and supply demand.”

Jazz festivals

The night before the race, The Heights of the Era will bring Jazz music to Lindsay Park with musicians from all over the country. The event is organized by Jim and Michelle Russell.

A week after the race the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will take place Aug. 3, 4 and 5, said Verna Burrichter, president of the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society.

There are groups of people from all over the world who run in the race and come in to listen to the music. “One year we had 17 countries represented besides the United States,” she said.

Burrichter said that the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society was founded more than 50 years ago, “and the Bix race was formed three years later in support of the festival.”

“We have six bands,” she said. “Our mission is to introduce youth to the jazz world and advance their musical playing skills, because jazz does a very good job of that with all the improvisation."

A new event for the festival is a luncheon cruise on the Mississippi River that features one of the jazz bands.

The cruise will let those that do not live in the area a chance to experience the river, she said.

“There will be three days and 25 hours of jazz, and our event is in the air conditioning,” Burrichter said.

The Jazz Festival used to be held the same week as the race. According to the Times archives, in 1989 the Jazz Festival was moved to a week later, closer to Aug. 6, the anniversary of Bix Beiderbecke’s death. It came back the next year to be the week of the race, and then about a dozen years ago the festival separated again and has since been held the week after the race.

Race sponsors

The Bix will feature the Beat the Elite sponsored by Davenport-based Russell Construction; the First Responders Challenge and the All High School Challenge sponsored by Green Family Stores; and, the All City Challenge sponsored by the Scott County Regional Authority that presents the traveling Nancy Kapheim Memorial Trophy.

Iowa American Water will once again sponsor the Bix at 6 training runs, and Arconic will sponsor the Junior Bix to be held at 6 p.m. July 28. Running Wild will sponsor the Sports and Fitness Expo at the RiverCenter. Prairie Farms is sponsoring the Quick Bix.

The Brady Street Sprints will be held at 7 p.m. July 27, sponsored by Genesis Sports Medicine. Sprint trials will be held at 7 p.m. June 22, June 29 and July 6.