A new restaurant opened this week in Moline for early-risers and participants in the lunch rush looking for a range of sweet and savory options.

4th Avenue Coffee Pancake House opened June 20 at 4601 4th Ave., Moline. The restaurant is open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. every day, serving breakfast and lunch items.

Business was all right on opening day, part-owner Gregorio Jasso said, but the hope is to see things pick up as the restaurant becomes more known to the community.

Crepes have been a customer favorite so far, Jasso said, of which there are eight on the menu. The restaurant serves a variety of pancakes, waffles and other sweet meals alongside classic breakfast dishes like skillets, omelets and country-fried steak. Lunch options include sandwiches, wraps, burgers and salads.

"Most people said the food is really good," Jasso said. "And as we're starting we're trying to do the best we can do."

Before opening 4th Avenue Coffee Pancake House, Jasso said he worked at Habanero's, which was formally housed in the building before closing in early 2023, for 17 years. It took around three months to get the restaurant ready to open, made easier by the fact that the Habanero's owners knew Jasso.

Knowing that there's already a large group of Mexican restaurants in the Quad-Cities, Jasso said he made sure to learn how to cook breakfast food while living in Chicago for five years. He moved back to the Quad-Cities to be close to friends and family and saw he could fill a gap serving breakfast.

"That's why I decided to open up a breakfast restaurant, because we've got a lot of Mexican restaurants already," Jasso said.

