5 Quad-City watershed groups get grants from Iowa American

• Litter pickup. Keep Scott County Beautiful will receive $2,000 to restock supplies for the 16th annual Xstream Cleanup.

Rather than host a single big cleanup day, the new model is to have hundreds of volunteers worth throughout the year in areas of their choosing.

• Water quality sampling. Partners of Scott County Watersheds will receive $1,835 to buy equipment to do water quality sampling, rather than having to borrow from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The equipment will allow the organization to continue its spring, summer and fall "snapshot" volunteer water quality monitoring and contribute to its 20+ years of water quality data.

• Bluebells. River Action, Inc. will receive $1,500 to do a bluebell planting in Davenport's Junge Park. In partnership with the city of Davenport, a section of land will be planted in native prairie and woodland plants. Initial work will include removing invasive plant species growing there now, including honeysuckle, red canary grass, Japanese hops and garlic mustard.