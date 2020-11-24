5 things to know about the '49 1/2' Mr. Thanksgiving dinner

The annual Mr. Thanksgiving Community Dinner returns Thursday, with some changes. Here are four things to know:

1. '49½ YEARS' OF THANKSGIVING DINNER

Bob Vogelbaugh has been hosting the community dinners for decades, and while this is the 50th installment Vogelbaugh recently said he views it as the 49 1/2th Mr. Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

Vogelbaugh began the event when he owned a grocery store in Moline. He would ask customers about holiday plans two weeks before Thanksgiving, and those without plans were invited to dinner at the store.

That grew to be hosted at SouthPark Mall in Moline for years.

2. WHO'S INVITED?

Anyone can attend the dinner, regardless of need. The meals, free to the public, are provided by Hy-Vee stores in Bettendorf and Moline.

3. IT'S A DRIVE-THRU THIS YEAR

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}