5 things to know about the '49 1/2' Mr. Thanksgiving dinner

The annual Mr. Thanksgiving Community Dinner returns Thursday, with some changes. Here are four things to know:
1. '49½ YEARS' OF THANKSGIVING DINNER
Bob Vogelbaugh has been hosting the community dinners for decades, and while this is the 50th installment Vogelbaugh recently said he views it as the 49 1/2th Mr. Thanksgiving Community Dinner.
Vogelbaugh began the event when he owned a grocery store in Moline. He would ask customers about holiday plans two weeks before Thanksgiving, and those without plans were invited to dinner at the store.
That grew to be hosted at SouthPark Mall in Moline for years.
2. WHO'S INVITED?
Anyone can attend the dinner, regardless of need. The meals, free to the public, are provided by Hy-Vee stores in Bettendorf and Moline.
3. IT'S A DRIVE-THRU THIS YEAR
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner is a drive-thru this year. Motorists are asked to line up to the south of the J.C. Penney store and form lines, and will drive, one at a time, along the side of the building and receive their meal to the east of Von Maur.
No cars can park between JC Penney and Von Maur buildings, and at least one person will direct traffic, organizers said Monday afternoon.
The drive-thru will occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Workers will keep serving meals until the line of cars has ended, organizers said Monday.
As each car pulls up to receive food, the driver will be asked how many meals they need.
4. SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
Hy-Vee employees work the event, and will have their temperatures taken at the start of the day. They will wear face coverings and gloves, including while taking meals to vehicles.
Hand sanitizer will be available for the workers, organizers said Monday.
5. NO VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
No additional volunteers are needed this year, organizers said.
