5-year-old girl dies after river rescue near Savanna, Ill.

A 5-year-old girl has died after a rescue from the Plum River near Savanna, Ill.
Savanna police confirmed the death Monday afternoon. The child's identity was not released.
Here's what happened, a news release from Savanna police said:
Police received a call about three missing juveniles about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. Police found one and learned two others might be in the river.
One was found clinging to a tree limb in the Plum River, and he was pulled out unharmed. The third juvenile was found shortly after 1 p.m. about a half-mile away.
OSF Life Flight flew one juvenile to Rockford Memorial Hospital.
Savanna police, fire and EMS crews and Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search and rescue.
