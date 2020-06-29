You are the owner of this article.
5-year-old girl dies after river rescue near Savanna, Ill.
5-year-old girl dies after river rescue near Savanna, Ill.

A 5-year-old girl has died after a rescue from the Plum River near Savanna, Ill.

Savanna police confirmed the death Monday afternoon. The child's identity was not released. 

Here's what happened, a news release from Savanna police said:

Police received a call about three missing juveniles about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. Police found one and learned two others might be in the river.

One was found clinging to a tree limb in the Plum River, and he was pulled out unharmed. The third juvenile was found shortly after 1 p.m. about a half-mile away.

OSF Life Flight flew one juvenile to Rockford Memorial Hospital.

Savanna police, fire and EMS crews and Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search and rescue.

