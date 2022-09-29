51st annual CROP Hunger Walk to be held this weekend in Moline

The 51st annual Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 2. The route will feature approximately 2.5 miles over the new Interstate 74 bridge from Moline to Bettendorf and back.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. at 17th Street and River Drive behind the Visit Quad Cities Office in Moline. The walk will begin at Bass Street Landing plaza in Moline immediately following registration.

The Q-C walk is the only bistate CROP Hunger Walk. Walkers collect donations from family and friends.

For more information, email qccrophungerwalk@gmail.com.