53rd Street road work begins Monday. What that means for your Davenport commute

Starting Monday and lasting for roughly the next six weeks or more, motorists will need to use alternate routes to get around a busy Davenport intersection as work continues on improvements to a major thoroughfare.

The second phase of reconstruction of Davenport's East 53rd Street begins Monday, April 4th, and will continue through the fall of 2023.

The first section of construction will begin at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and E. 53rd Street. Work will shut down northbound and southbound traffic on Eastern Avenue at the intersection, which will require motorists to detour around the construction work. Eastbound and westbound traffic on E. 53rd Street will also be reduced to one lane in each direction, with work at the intersection shifting north to south over the next roughly six weeks, according a notice from the city.

Motorists heading north on Eastern Avenue will be detoured onto E. 53rd Street west to Tremont Avenue and north to Veterans Memorial Parkway. Drivers heading south on Eastern Avenue will be diverted onto E. 54th Street and onto 53rd.

Drivers should consider using an alternate east-west route such as Veterans Memorial Parkway or Kimberly Road to avoid delays, according to Davenport city officials.

Once improvements at the intersection are completed, work will continue along E. 53rd Street from Lorton Avenue to Elmore Circle, followed by work at the Jersey Ridge Road and 53rd intersection, then picking up from Eastern to Jersey Ridge and Jersey Ridge to Elmore Circle.

Other upcoming Davenport road construction projects include:

The closure of Lombard Street between Harrison and Brady streets starting Monday, April 4 for resurfacing and storm sewer improvements. Work is estimated to be complete by May 10. Lombard will also be closed between Marquette and Vine streets for an emergency sewer repair through Friday, April 8.

Division Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Locust and Washington street beginning Monday through April 18 for sewer improvements.

Northbound traffic on Jersey Ridge Rd will be reduced to one lane from Windsor Drive to 41st Street starting Monday for the reconstruction of Edgewild Drive between Jersey Ridge and Ridgewood Court. Affected residents will have access to their property. Work is estimated to be complete in early July pending weather.

West Central Park Avenue will be closed between North Lincoln Avenue and Hickory Grove Road through Tuesday, April 5 for emergency sewer repair.

Two lanes of Harrison St will be closed between 31st and 33rd streets and 2nd and 3rd streets through Friday, April 8 to replace a temporary concrete patch.

The intersection of Iowa and 10th streets will be closed for valve replacement by Iowa American Water Company through Sunday, April 10.

E. 14th St will be closed between Arlington and Grand avenues through Sunday, April 10 for water main work by Iowa American Water Company.

For road construction updates and to see when Davenport roadwork might impact a major road near you, text "BetterRoads" to 69310 or go to www.betterroadsdavenport.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0