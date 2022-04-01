53rd Street roadwork begins Monday. What that means for your Davenport commute

Starting Monday and lasting for roughly the next six weeks or more, motorists will need to use alternate routes to get around a busy Davenport intersection as work continues on improvements to a major thoroughfare.

The second phase of reconstruction of Davenport's East 53rd Street begins Monday, April 4th, and will continue through the fall of 2023.

The first section of construction will begin at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and E. 53rd Street. Work will shut down northbound and southbound traffic on Eastern Avenue at the intersection, which will require motorists to detour around the construction work. Eastbound and westbound traffic on E. 53rd Street will also be reduced to one lane in each direction, with work at the intersection shifting north to south over the next roughly six weeks, according a notice from the city.

Motorists heading north on Eastern Avenue will be detoured onto E. 53rd Street west to Tremont Avenue and north to Veterans Memorial Parkway. Drivers heading south on Eastern Avenue will be diverted onto E. 54th Street and onto 53rd.

Drivers should consider using an alternate east-west route such as Veterans Memorial Parkway or Kimberly Road to avoid delays, according to Davenport city officials.

Once improvements at the intersection are completed, work will continue along E. 53rd from Lorton Avenue to Elmore Circle, followed by work at the Jersey Ridge Road and 53rd intersection, then picking up from Eastern to Jersey Ridge and Jersey Ridge to Elmore Circle.

For road construction updates and to see when Davenport roadwork might impact a major road near you, text "BetterRoads" to 69310 or go to www.betterroadsdavenport.com.

