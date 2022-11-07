55th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities takes wing Tuesday

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will have its 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC for 90 veterans on Tuesday.

According to a news release issued by Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, most of the veterans on this flight served in the Vietnam War, and some will be visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, commonly referred to as “The Wall,” for the first time.

The veterans will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians who will assist them throughout the day.

The flight will be designated as the "Whiteside County Honor Flight" as most of the veterans on the flight will come from Whiteside County and neighboring counties in Illinois.

The flight will carry a funeral flag and honor a veteran who passed away without ever seeing the memorial.

The Flight Commander will be retired Army Lt. Col. Stephen Garrington, who is the Honor Flight Director. Garrington will be assisted by Deputy Commander Gayle Morrell.

Garrington and Morrell both served in the 5041st U.S. Army Reserve School before they both retired.

The veterans will return to the Quad Cities International Airport about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The public is invited to the airport to welcome the veterans home. Parking at the airport will be free.

Any person who was on active duty in World War II, Korea or Vietnam can fill out an application for an Honor Flight. Those interested in going on a flight as a guardian to assist veterans also are welcome to fill out an application. Applications are available at www.honorflightqc.org.