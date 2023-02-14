Mark Roemer never expected 5ive Cities Brewing to expand so quickly in its five years of operation.

The brewery at 2255 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf, has stretched the reach of its beer as far as Des Moines and Elmhurst, Illinois. Distribution began about two years after opening, and the rising popularity of Bikini Bottom Pineapple Wheat, Schwifty Hippie IPA and other brews means demand was beginning to outpace supply.

Roemer and the 5ive Cities Brewing staff now are greatly increasing their output and business opportunities with the opening of a new, closed-to-the-public production facility.

"It's happened a little faster than I'd anticipated, to be honest," he said. "I thought it'd be a slower growth, but the need has arisen, and it's a good problem to have."

The new LeClaire location is expected to increase the brewery's production from around 1,200 barrels a year, which they made in 2022, to up to 16,000 barrels a year, Roemer said. The first batches of Bikini Bottom should be brewing in the new building by the end of February — after a test brew is made and dumped.

Increased production from the new facility will open up a host of new opportunities, Roemer said, including wider distribution and methods, such as canning for retail.

"It's a 10-times increase of what we previously were producing," Roemer said. "So it's apples to oranges. It's something completely different."

First on the to-do list is to keg a bunch of Bikini Bottom and get it out to the businesses that have been waiting on it. The brew's peak season is March-October, Roemer said, so they want to get as much made as possible without rushing the process and risking a bad batch.

When Bikini Bottom is handled, they'll move on to other popular products, such as Schwifty Hippie. They will begin canning as soon as they can, first ensuring the Quad-Cities has an ample supply before hitting Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and other markets.

Using the new facility also will free up the space in Bettendorf for staff brewers who want to experiment and, hopefully, find the brewery's next hit, Roemer said.

The idea to open a dedicated production facility started brewing almost two years ago — after business recovered, then exceeded, pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. 5ive Cities Brewing was contracting with two companies to make Bikini Bottom, and Roemer said they looked at the numbers and decided they could afford to build their own brewing building.

Construction took a little longer than expected, he said, but the location and timing seem ideal.

"We're all pretty excited about getting it up and going," Roemer said. "We'll have a sales team put together under the leadership of our current head salesperson, and the growth is sort of unlimited."