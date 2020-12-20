6:49 p.m. Sanitary Suds: Laundry is essential

6:49 p.m.

DAVENPORT — The laundromat attendant is sweeping the blue-tiled floor when she spots a woman with an overflowing basket of clothes.

“Hey, Miss,” she nearly shouts, trying to get the woman’s attention. “Miss?”

When on duty at Sanitary Suds, Emily Honaker has more to do than sweep floors and wash people's clothes.

“That woman wasn’t wearing a mask, but she had one in the car,” she says. “This being a laundromat, not everybody has a washer and dryer, so this is essential.

“On the weekends, we have to have people wait outside, because there’s too many people.”

Students from the nearby Palmer College of Chiropractic have been Sanitary’s bread and butter, Honaker says, but campus closures reduced the traffic. Other COVID-related impacts are driving business right back up.

“The laundromat downtown Bettendorf closed, along with another one, so we’re getting their business,” she says. “The places that use quarters are in trouble, I hear, because of a coin shortage, but we use Sanitary Suds cards in our machines, which you can load with a credit card or cash."