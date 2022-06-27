60-minutes of training could help you prevent a suicide

The Quad City Zero Suicide Initiative's name and goal are clear. The rise of suicides across the country, particularly among children ages 10 to 14, is a disturbing trend the initiative seeks to stem.

The collaboration between the Zero Suicide Institute and the Quad Cities Behavior Health Coalition (QCBHC) seeks to lower suicide rates, raise awareness and involve all community members as potential responders.

"I think it's important to point out that although we tend to highlight that suicide is a disease of younger people, teenagers and young adults, it affects the entire spectrum. So for that reason, this is a program that everyone can benefit from because if you don't know someone directly, you probably know someone indirectly who you'd be able to help," said Angela Ganzer-Bovitz, MS, MPA, director, Inpatient Behavioral Health Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

The QCBHC adopted the Zero Suicide Initiative to address a local suicide rate that exceeded the national average in 2016. The suicide rate in the Quad Cities was 15.7% between 2014 and 2016, much higher than the national rate of 13%, and represents a significant health concern.

"The tagline for the Zero Suicide Initiative is that suicide is preventable," said Marquita Reynolds, Quad Cities Open Network development coordinator.

The program is an evidence-based intervention framework designed to present a set of approaches to respond to the rise in suicidal individuals in the Quad-Cities region. The framework includes offering best-practice protocols, resources and appropriate training to organizations that work with suicidal individuals.

"The QCBHC has been working hard to reach this point where we could launch this program a month ago," Reynolds said. "It's vital to the community because we're offering them something that has never been offered here in the Quad-Cities. It's an outlet for laypeople to learn more about suicide and suicide ideation and give them tools to get assistance for a friend or family member. Participants learn what signs to look for and what steps to take."

There is no silver bullet to prevent suicide, according to Ganzer-Bovitz.

"Someone could be suicidal for several reasons — homelessness, bullying, an immediate crisis or because of pre-existing mental illness. So it might be a million different things. But essentially, suicide is all about that crisis moment when you feel like there's no other alternative," Ganzer-Bovitz said.

"But studies have shown that if someone contemplating suicide talks to somebody within that crisis window of an hour, they probably won't commit suicide. So the more people train, the more people there are in the community who can talk to them until a professional can help them," Ganzer-Bovitz added.

When Reynolds learned about the Zero Suicide Initiative, it resonated with her personally and professionally.

"This is not an overall answer to the problem, but it is helpful to the community members who aren't clinicians. They can say, 'I took this training, and these are the steps I need to take to ensure my loved one or my family member is OK,' " Reynolds said.

Both Reynolds and Ganzer-Bovitz agree that Midwest culture leans toward the belief that "everyone should be able to suck it up and just move forward," which contributes to the stigma around mental health issues.

Ganzer-Bovitz believes the situation is improving, but we still have a way to go as a community.

Zero Suicide's ultimate vision of the initiative is zero suicide deaths by 2025.

"I think it's important to stress that this training applies to the entire populous — male, female, older, younger, whatever your demographic. Zero Suicide Initiative is a training program that can help us community-wide," Ganzer-Bovitz said.

Zero Suicide Initiative is not only offering QPR training online but looking to train 35 Quad Citizens to become trainers for in-person training events. To sign up for that, they can email Analisa Marceleno at amarceleno@qcopennetwork.org or call 309-736-6766, and we can add them to the list of trainers.

To register for the Zero Suicide QC Initiative training, go to: www.qczerosuicideinitiative.org

Todd Mizener is senior communications specialist with Genesis Health Systems.

