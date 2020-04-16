7 Midwest governors form bi-partisan partnership to coordinate post-COVID-19 economy. Iowa's governor chose not to participate.

Seven Midwest Governors — Illinois’ Pritzker, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio’s Mike DeWine, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, Minnesota’s Tim Walz, Indiana’s Eric Holcomb and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear — announced Thursday they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region. Eastern and Western states’ governors have also met to coordinate their states’ economies reopening.
“Our Number One priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens,” the governors’ statement read. “We will make decisions based on facts, science and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor and education.
“We will closely examine at least these four factors when determining when best to reopen our economy: sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test and trace; sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not be part of the partnership.
“Governor Reynolds will continue to participate in conversations with nearby governors as we prepare to open the state back up in the coming weeks,” said Pat Garrett, the governor's spokesman said in a statement.
“Iowa chose not to be part of this. They don’t have a stay-at-home order in place,” Pritzker said during his press conference Thursday. “They have made a lot of different decisions than we have.”
With all the talk of the economies opening up, the Rock Island County Health Department urged caution while the Scott County Health Department said the talk was premature.
“Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker was just talking a little while ago that we have to be careful,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department. “I agree. We certainly don’t want to see the numbers go higher and rates increase.”
“I appreciate that they’re putting thought behind all of that,” Ludwig said of the governors' partnership.
Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said Linn County, Iowa has hit a metric requiring further restrictions by the state, and IHME (the Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation) says Iowa won’t hit its peak until the first week of May, “so it’s premature to talk about economy in Iowa reopening.”
Testing data
Rock Island and Scott counties are nearing the 350-mark in terms of positive tests. Rock Island County announced 21 new positive tests for COVID-19 Thursday for a total of 201. Of those 21 new cases, 12 are hospitalized.
Scott County added 17 positive cases for a total of 146. To date, Scott County has confirmed two deaths and Rock Island County four.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday announced 1,140 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths, the highest one-day death total the state has reported.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 146 additional positive cases Thursday for a total of 2,141. With seven additional deaths Thursday, Iowa now has a total of 60.
In other developments Thursday:
- Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration and implementing additional measures to protect residents, workers and the public in RMCC Region 6, which includes Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. The proclamation limits social, community, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings in RMCC Region 6 to only people who live in the same household.
- Illinois announced it has partnered with Thermo Fisher to help improve testing capacities at the health department labs and across the state, and Thermo Fisher committed to prioritizing Illinois in its supply chain management. IDPH’s five machines are now up and running with reliable results. As Illinois ramps up testing over the next week the state estimates a new capacity of thousands more tests per day at state labs alone.
- Pritzker announced the state eliminated supply chain problems as they relate to viral transport medium (VTM) and swabs. These raw materials are critical to helping labs expand the number of specimens that can be collected and tested.
- Locally, with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases growing each day, the Hotel Blackhawk, 200 East 3rd St., Davenport, announced it has agreed to assist area health care workers and first responders with free, “safe haven” housing during the difficult days expected to come. The program offered by the Hotel Blackhawk includes a complimentary room and a room service menu. The offer will run between April 20 and May 14 as the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to peak in Iowa on or about May 5.
- UnityPoint Health announced Thursday patients can now meet virtually with their providers for regularly scheduled appointments. Called Virtual Scheduled Care, certain patients will now be able to hold virtual appointments with their providers. UnityPoint Health also announced its Virtual Urgent Care service is available at no cost through April 30, 2020. Virtual Scheduled Care is not recommended for individuals with COVID-19 concerns. For COVID-19 concerns, patients should visit www.unitypoint.org/coronavirus-where-to-go-for-care or call their provider for more information on where to go for care.
Concerned about COVID-19?
