7 Midwest governors form bi-partisan partnership to coordinate post-COVID-19 economy. Iowa's governor chose not to participate.

Seven Midwest Governors — Illinois’ Pritzker, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Ohio’s Mike DeWine, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, Minnesota’s Tim Walz, Indiana’s Eric Holcomb and Kentucky’s Andy Beshear — announced Thursday they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region. Eastern and Western states’ governors have also met to coordinate their states’ economies reopening.

“Our Number One priority when analyzing when best to reopen our economy is the health and safety of our citizens,” the governors’ statement read. “We will make decisions based on facts, science and recommendations from experts in health care, business, labor and education.

“We will closely examine at least these four factors when determining when best to reopen our economy: sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations; enhanced ability to test and trace; sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence; and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not be part of the partnership.

“Governor Reynolds will continue to participate in conversations with nearby governors as we prepare to open the state back up in the coming weeks,” said Pat Garrett, the governor's spokesman said in a statement.