70-year-old Bettendorf man dies after being ejected in rollover crash

A 70-year-old Bettendorf man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion said.

The crash occurred on 18th Street between the intersections of Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive.

Champion said the initial investigation indicates that a 2007 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck was northbound on 18th Street. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway and struck a signpost on the right side of the roadway.

The driver of the pickup appeared to overcorrect, went back onto the roadway and traveled north in the southbound lanes of 18th Street.

The pickup then struck a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by a 66-year-old woman head-on.

The impact caused the Ridgeline to roll. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup. He died of his injuries.

The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for evaluation and then released.

The name of the man was not released Saturday night pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Medical Examiner’s Office.

