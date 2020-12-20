8:21 a.m. At the farm: Chores haven't changed, markets have

8:21 a.m., RURAL SCOTT COUNTY — Country music plays from a radio as Robb Ewoldt steers his big white Chevy pickup down gravel and paved roads to two hog confinement barns about 12 miles from his home place.

Feed and water flow into the hogs' troughs automatically throughout the day as needed and as set by a computer program. But at least once a day Ewoldt checks on them in person to make sure they are healthy and there are no problems.

He turns a key into the padlocked door and, as it swings open, the warm manure smell flows out.

The outside temperature is hovering around freezing and there is a raw dampness in the air. But inside the barn — 240 feet long and 40 feet wide — it's a mostly even 66 degrees.

Ewoldt walks the concrete aisle, looking from side to side, his trained eyes fliting over the roughly 1,250 white barrows (castrated male hogs) in pens on either side.

There's a squealing, almost like dogs barking, among the pens. Natural daylight filters in from windows on either side, and electric lights shine from above.

COVID-19 hasn't changed Ewoldt's chores, but it affected livestock and grain markets.