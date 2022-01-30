83rd Annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball set for Feb. 26

The Junior Board of Rock Island brings the French Quarter to the Waterfront Convention Center for its 83rd Annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
The schedule includes:
- Cocktails & Hors d ’Oeuvres – 5-6 p.m.
- Silent Auction – 5-10 p.m. Online bidding will begin on Tuesday, February 22.
- Dinner – 6:15 p.m.
- Live Auction & Raffle Drawing – 7:30 p.m.
- Mardi Gras Court Presentation & Coronation – 8:15 p.m.
- Dancing until 1 a.m.
Pages
Storm Michael Stern
Parents: Yumi and Matt Stern
School: Illinois Math and Science Academy
Elijah Andrew Boeye
Parents: Marji and Pryce Boeye
School: Rock Island High School
Pearce Nelson Lelonek
Parents: Kathy and Robert Lelonek
School: Rock Island High School
Alec Michael Noyd
Parents: Stephanie and Travis Noyd
School: Orion High School
Attendants
Caroline Kinsey Adam
Parents: Johnna and Tim Adam
School: University of Michigan Ann Arbor
Eleanor Frances Blew
Parents: Bryan and Michele Blew
School: Illinois Wesleyan University
Ella Dale Darrow
Parents: Honorable Sara Darrow and Honorable Clarence M. Darrow School: University of Notre Dame
Lyric Kay Nolin
Parents: Jennifer and Pat Hartmann and Corey Nolin
School: University of Iowa REACH Program
Savana Marie Herron
Parents: Susie and Lanny Herron
School: Alleman High School
Kacie Rae Roburt Knary
Parents: Felicia and Kraigg Knary
School: Moline High School
Maya Elizabeth Sierra
Parents: Laura and Erin Sierra
School: United Township High School
Taylor Marie-Liubov Hodge
Parents: Lara and Gary Hodge
School: Assumption High School
Anne M VanDeHeede
Parents: Lynn & Jim VanDeHeede
School: Alleman High School
Katherine Elizabeth Gass
Parents: Kim and David Gass
School: Moline High School
Abigail Rose Miller
Parents: Gina and John Miller
School: Alleman High School
Natalie Kristine Richmiller
Parents: Shannon and the late Timothy Richmiller
School: Pleasant Valley High School
Campbell Kennedy Gustafson
Parents: Susie and Brian Gustafson
School: Alleman High School
Reese Katherine Williams
Parents: Erica and Brian Williams
School: United Township High School
Crownbearers
Caiden Joseph Requet
Parents: Lisa and Dave Requet
School: Andalusia Elementary School.
Marley Emily DeSmyter
Parents: Michelle and Matt DeSmyter
School: Seton Catholic Elementary School
Master of Ceremonies
Angie Sharp. Married to Zach Sharp and employed by News Channel 8 WQAD.
Co-Chairs
Jill Iams
Erica Tholl