83rd Annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball set for Feb. 26
2022 Mardi Gras attendants

The 83rd annual Mardi Gras charity ball attendants. Last year, the ball was virtual, so the attendants were invited to participate in person this year.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Junior Board of Rock Island brings the French Quarter to the Waterfront Convention Center for its 83rd Annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Mardi Gras 2022 Logo

The schedule includes:

  • Cocktails & Hors d ’Oeuvres – 5-6 p.m.
  • Silent Auction – 5-10 p.m. Online bidding will begin on Tuesday, February 22.
  • Dinner – 6:15 p.m.
  • Live Auction & Raffle Drawing – 7:30 p.m.
  • Mardi Gras Court Presentation & Coronation – 8:15 p.m.
  • Dancing until 1 a.m.

The purchase tickets or view the silent auction, visit

www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-charity-ball-mardi-gras-tickets-244215865227.

Pages

2022Pages.jpg

Some of the pages for the 83rd annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball, a fundraiser for the Junior Board of Rock Island.

Storm Michael Stern

Stern, Storm.jpg

Parents: Yumi and Matt Stern

School: Illinois Math and Science Academy

Elijah Andrew Boeye

Eli

Parents: Marji and Pryce Boeye

School: Rock Island High School

Pearce Nelson Lelonek

Pearce Lelonek

Pearce Lelonek

Parents: Kathy and Robert Lelonek

School: Rock Island High School

Alec Michael Noyd

Noyd, Alec.jpg

Parents: Stephanie and Travis Noyd

School: Orion High School

Attendants

Caroline Kinsey Adam

Adam, Caroline.jpg

Parents: Johnna and Tim Adam

School: University of Michigan Ann Arbor

Eleanor Frances Blew

Blew, Eleanor.JPG

Parents: Bryan and Michele Blew

School: Illinois Wesleyan University

Ella Dale Darrow

Darrow, Ella.jpeg

Parents: Honorable Sara Darrow and Honorable Clarence M. Darrow School: University of Notre Dame

Lyric Kay Nolin

Nolin, Lyric.jpg

Parents: Jennifer and Pat Hartmann and Corey Nolin

School: University of Iowa REACH Program

Savana Marie Herron

Herron, Savana.jpg

Parents: Susie and Lanny Herron

School: Alleman High School

Kacie Rae Roburt Knary

Knary, Kacie.jpg

Parents: Felicia and Kraigg Knary

School: Moline High School

Maya Elizabeth Sierra

Sierra, Maya(1).jpg

Parents: Laura and Erin Sierra

School: United Township High School

Taylor Marie-Liubov Hodge

Hodge, Taylor.jpeg

Parents: Lara and Gary Hodge

School: Assumption High School

Anne M VanDeHeede

VanDeHeede, Anne.jpg

Parents: Lynn & Jim VanDeHeede

School: Alleman High School

Katherine Elizabeth Gass

Parents: Kim and David Gass

Gass Katherine.jpg

School: Moline High School

Abigail Rose Miller

Miller, Abigail.jpg

Parents: Gina and John Miller

School: Alleman High School

Natalie Kristine Richmiller

Parents: Shannon and the late Timothy Richmiller

Richmiller, Natalie.jpg

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Campbell Kennedy Gustafson

Gustafson, Campbell.jpeg

Parents: Susie and Brian Gustafson

School: Alleman High School

Reese Katherine Williams

Williams, Reese.jpg

Parents: Erica and Brian Williams

School: United Township High School

Crownbearers

22MG CBs.jpg

Caiden Joseph Requet

Parents: Lisa and Dave Requet

School: Andalusia Elementary School.

Marley Emily DeSmyter

Parents: Michelle and Matt DeSmyter

School: Seton Catholic Elementary School

Master of Ceremonies

22MG MC.jpg

Angie Sharp. Married to Zach Sharp and employed by News Channel 8 WQAD.

Co-Chairs

22MC CoChairs Jill Iams & Erica Tholl.jpg

Jill Iams

Erica Tholl

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

