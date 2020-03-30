88 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports there are 88 additional new positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases.
There also have been two COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours — one elderly adult (81+) from Linn County and one elderly adult (81+) from Washington County.
There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:
• Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),
• Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
• Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Quad-City Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.