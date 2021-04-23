A 12-year-old boy was shot to death in an alley by Marquette Street. Davenport Police are asking for help with the case

On Friday, he walked to the fence on the north side of his building, which faces the alley where Devell was found. He pointed to a spot just across the alley, saying he saw the boy lying there.

"I saw him take one breath," he said. "That was it."

Police evidence stickers could be seen on what appeared to be bullet holes in the side of a garage — just beyond the spot where Prunchak said he saw Devell's body.

"There were four bikes there by my Dumpster," he said. "I think he just shot at the group. They were all young."

He estimated the distance between the bullet holes and the location where the SUV stopped on Marquette Street as 80 yards.

A bartender at the nearby Washington Gardens tavern said she also heard eight gunshots. A customer was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and reported seeing a black SUV and "smoke" coming from gunfire.

Police said Humphrey threw away a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine and the pink jacket he'd been wearing. Both were found in the area in which he was taken into custody.

Sikorski said the shooting "was not a random act and the investigation remains open. As a community, we're mourning the death of a young man."