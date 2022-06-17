A 'best of both worlds' merger: Griggs Music in Davenport and West Music in Moline to merge July 1

Steve Judge walked into Griggs Music in 1975 to buy a guitar strap. When he saw the “hiring” sign, he never imagined it would turn into a 47-year-career, but it did.

“I came in for the guitar strap, (but stayed) because I thought this would be a really cool place to work before I became a rock and roll star,” he said with a laugh.

Judge still has not become the star he dreamed of being, but he might have more time to pursue that career once he hands over the keys to Robin Walenta, the CEO and owner of West Music, on July 1.

The two stores have been go-to shops for musicians and music students for generations, offering sales, rentals and repairs of band and orchestra instruments.

Judge said he worked many different jobs within the company before joining together with a group of employees to become a co-owner in the 1990s. For the last five years, he has been the sole owner.

Although it may seem sudden, the decision to merge the two companies is one he and Walenta have discussed for a while.

“It’s not something that just came out of the blue. Talks really became serious earlier this year,” he said.

With Judge ready to retire, he worked to find a succession plan. With the promise every employee could stay if they wanted, he felt it was the right time to make the change.

“We always said, ‘If the opportunity exists, let’s talk,’” Walenta recalled.

The opportunity will come in two parts. The business transaction will be finalized July 1, but West Music, in Moline, will continue in that location through September. Then, all business will transition to the North Brady Street site Griggs has occupied since 1941.

The merger creates the “best of both worlds,” Judge said, because it allows for more inventory, staff, expertise and soon, music lessons.

“This will look much more like the store (did) in 1975 when I started working here,” he said.

Although Judge made the decision so he could ease his way toward retirement, he is staying on the staff until the end of the year.

After that, he may pursue his dreams of being a rock-and-roll star after all. He still has the guitar strap that started it all 47 years ago.

