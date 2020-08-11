A big tree attracts the wind. That Japanese proverb was especially evident in the Quad-Cities yesterday.

Allan Celada has three QCA Professional Construction crews out Tuesday, mostly trimming trees and disposing of them.

About six men could be found on 10th Street and Iowa Street Tuesday taking a brief break from gathering all the fallen trees and limbs.

The men knew one thing — there was plenty of more work to go.

After the storm hit around 2 p.m. Monday, QCA Professional Contractors worked until about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They were back at it again by 7 a.m. and expected to go until 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“We are probably busy for the next four days, non-stop,” said Celada. “And then I think we will be able to go back to a normal routine where we can just put them on the schedule. Right now, they are looking for tree removal because a lot of them are roof issues, a lot of them are insurance issues. So we usually work with the insurance companies.”

From what his company has seen, there’s more damage in Davenport. If one were to drive a few blocks down Kirkwood Boulevard, it would be hard to imagine the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was ever run there. Trees were down about one every three houses, some falling onto the street.