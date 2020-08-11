A big tree attracts the wind. That Japanese proverb was especially evident in the Quad-Cities yesterday.

Allan Celada has three QCA Professional Construction crews out Tuesday, mostly trimming trees and disposing of them.
About six men could be found on 10th Street and Iowa Street Tuesday taking a brief break from gathering all the fallen trees and limbs.
The men knew one thing — there was plenty of more work to go.
After the storm hit around 2 p.m. Monday, QCA Professional Contractors worked until about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They were back at it again by 7 a.m. and expected to go until 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
“We are probably busy for the next four days, non-stop,” said Celada. “And then I think we will be able to go back to a normal routine where we can just put them on the schedule. Right now, they are looking for tree removal because a lot of them are roof issues, a lot of them are insurance issues. So we usually work with the insurance companies.”
From what his company has seen, there’s more damage in Davenport. If one were to drive a few blocks down Kirkwood Boulevard, it would be hard to imagine the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was ever run there. Trees were down about one every three houses, some falling onto the street.
Celada believes more power is being restored in Illinois Quad-Cities than Davenport, because he believes the storm hit Iowa a lot harder.
QCA Professional Contractors has been around about four years and is licensed in lawn care, tree removal, concrete and landscape. It has about 20 workers. But their work for now will likely be all tree removal.
Finding tree trimmers won't be easy. Many require a visit online to sign up for their business, and with power and internet out in some places, people might be wiser to find the workers out working.
"Right now, everybody is full throttle," Celada said. "If you call right now, you will probably be able to get yourself on the list in the next three or four days. "We are working in emergency issues."
Though his business is booming, Celada also understands the pain others feel. "It's nice for us to have the business available," he said. "But at the same time, it hits the heart when our city gets devastated like this."
Workers with Wright Tree Service remove a fallen tree from power lines near 34th and Marquette Streets in Davenport on Tuesday. Tree service companies across the Quad-Cities were busy on Tuesday, and say to expect a three or four day wait if the tree removal is not an emergency.