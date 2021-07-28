A bobcat is roaming Rock Island

The first photo was taken at night, so Duane Bonsall wasn't sure what he was seeing.

Monday's morning light confirmed his suspicion: A bobcat has been roaming the woods near Bonsall's Rock Island home.

A retired school principal and coach, the 83-year-old set up a trail camera on a nearby walking path, south of Highland Springs Golf Course.

In May, a nighttime photo showed what Bonsall thought was a bobcat, but something about Monday's sighting was different. The trail cam captured Bonsall on his morning walk and — just six minutes later — clear images of the bobcat.

"I walk the path every morning, and the time on the photo of me walking was 7:12 a.m.," he said. "The next photo was the bobcat at 7:18 a.m."

The animal may have been curious about him, or the timing may have been coincidence. But a biologist from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, DNR, assured Bonsall that bobcats aren't interested in adult humans.

However, he also was advised that neighbors with small children and pets should not leave them unattended.

Bobcats feed on rabbits and many other small mammals, but they also are capable of killing healthy, adult deer, according to the DNR.